Coop open positions, what the company is looking for January 2022

The new year is bringing for many companies the need to relocate more specialized figures within some of their sectors, let’s see what Coop is looking for.

In recent days we have deepened the search for personnel for open positions in Esselunga and in Barilla.

However, there are many companies that are expanding their corollary of employees in recent days, last of all Coop which has extended the list of sought-after professionals for various locations throughout Italy.

Coop, perhaps many do not know, is short for Consumer Cooperative, and is a brand that manages a larger system of Italian cooperatives, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The brand is linked to Coop Italia (National Consortium of Consumer Cooperatives), which in turn is a member of the National Cooperative and Mutual League.

Coop is looking for 8 different professional figures, all the details

Are you curious to see the required professional figures? Let’s see them in detail and the location for which a vacancy is available.

Pharmacists for the Health Corner of the hypermarkets of Chieri, Biella, Cuorgnè, Crevoladossola, Borgosesia, Portomaggiore (FE)

for the Health Corner of the hypermarkets of Chieri, Biella, Cuorgnè, Crevoladossola, Borgosesia, Portomaggiore (FE) Pastry chef for the hypermarket of Cuneo

for the hypermarket of Cuneo Store manager for supermarkets in the province of Verbania and in the province of Alessandria

for supermarkets in the province of Verbania and in the province of Alessandria Deputy Head of the Store for supermarkets in the province of Varese

for supermarkets in the province of Varese Hypermarket contact person gastronomy cutting counter department at the Chieri hypermarket (TO)

gastronomy cutting counter department at the Chieri hypermarket (TO) Hypermarket maintainer for the hypermarket of Borgosesia (VC)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Barilla open positions, what the company is looking for in January 2022

Warehouse manager orthopedic and sanitary items for the implementation of the new project of Orthopedic and Sanitary items we are looking for a warehouse manager in the province of Modena

orthopedic and sanitary items for the implementation of the new project of Orthopedic and Sanitary items we are looking for a warehouse manager in the province of Modena Multi-firm sales agents Coop Estense Headquarters Headquarters for one of our subsidiaries operating in the broadcasting sector.

For any information see the page Work with us on the website www.e-coop.it.