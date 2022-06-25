Cooper Raiff: the new promise of indie cinema

He’s 25 and only two movies old, but Cooper Raiff is already making a name for himself in independent American cinema., with autobiographical themes that talk about the difficulties of growing up. Contrary to other indie filmmakers, he has not had to go through the natural discomforts of someone who is leaving and, very typical of his generation, social networks played in his favor.

When he was still studying acting, and in an amateur way, he recorded with his ex-girlfriend a medium-length film called Madeline and Cooper, with equipment borrowed from his university. fan of the series togetherness, tweeted his co-creator, Jay Duplass, challenging him to watch his student project on YouTube. “I bet you won’t click on this link and then email me,” he wrote to Duplass on Twitter. The filmmaker sent him an email telling him that he had lost the bet and invited him to talk. For nine months he helped him polish the script for Madeline and Coopergave him tips on filmmaking and how to get featured at film festivals.

That work gave rise to shit house (which in Chile can be seen on HBO Max under the name of First year of university), filmed for $25,000 and which premiered in 2020 at the South by Southwest Film Festival, one of the most renowned on the indie circuit, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and was sold to IFC Films.

In the film, Raiff plays a young man who is entering university and cannot make friends -although he shares a room, his only ground wire is talking to a stuffed dog-, who misses his mother and his sister (who live in another city), until one night he meets a girl from his campus. They talk all night – half of the film takes place in “real time” and is somewhat reminiscent of Before dawnby Richard Linklater, although the story is what happened to the director- about the difficulties of leaving the paternal nest and being adults, but after that good night, the next morning things change between them.

The film, which has freshness, a lot of humanity and can be framed as a feel movie, received very good reviews, but its premiere was cut short by the start of the Covid-19 quarantines., in March 2020. Anyway, it was enough to get a call from former Netflix executive Ro Donnelly and actress Dakota Johnson, who were creating the production company TeaTime Pictures and were looking for scripts from young talent. Raiff sold them a story, they agreed, but he left out the important thing: there was no script. In a few days he sent them to them and they decided to film it.

Cha Cha Real Smooth premiered at the last Sundance Festival, where it won the audience award – which at the time they won Whiplash, Minari either coda-, while Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sony wanted to buy it. Finally it was in the hands of Apple, who bought it for US$15 million, one of the highest figures ever paid in the competition. The streaming platform Apple TV + premiered it worldwide last weekend, with positive reviews, important exposure for Cooper Raiff and media such as Variety choosing him as “one of the names to be taken into account in the future”.

Cha Cha Real Smooth, which Raiff writes, produces, edits, directs and stars in, is ostensibly a romantic comedy, but it is much more of a coming-of-age (a subgenre that focuses on the personal growth of the protagonist), where he plays Andrew, a boy 22-year-old fresh out of college, still living at his mother’s (Leslie Mann) house in New Jersey, not sure what he wants to do as an “adult.” In that trance, he starts working as a bar mitzvah entertainer, where he meets a woman, Domino (Dakota Johnson, in perhaps the best performance of his career so far), and his teenage autistic daughter. With them he will generate a special bond and end up in love with her mother.

As part of Generation Z, Cooper Raiff plays a deconstructed man: sensitive, who cries when he feels like it and alerts to the signs of a woman when she doesn’t want to have sex, as is clear in various scenes. Domino is in her thirties with a difficult life, depressed, and Andrew feels emotional support for her and her daughter, who is bullied by other children at school. Andrew assumes a fatherly role with her and the film develops an interesting perspective on autism, which has personal echoes for the filmmaker: her younger sister has holoprosencephaly, a disorder in which the brain does not divide correctly into two hemispheres. She cannot walk or talk and her mother takes care of her all the time.

But Cha Cha Real Smooth is, after all, the story of Andrew and his character the soul of this film, which must be told within the best of the first half of the year. With intimate dialogues, a lot of heart and the transition of this boy-man who must become an adult, through realities, it is easy to connect with him and with the film, where there are no unexpected turns and, as the filmmaker himself has said, It’s about “good people trying to be good while struggling with everyday problems. It’s a small movie about small things.”

You can also guess some influences of the director, such as Cameron Crowe (especially Jerry Maguire) and the writer Sally Rooney with her novel and miniseries Normal people. In interviews, Raiff has recognized both as two of his favorites, in addition to Sofia Coppola.

While this newcomer to the cinematographic world gives interviews to the media, walks through TV programs and some begin to mention Cha Cha Real Smooth as a potential Oscar nominee, Raiff is preparing to shoot his third film: Trashers, a drama about a father and his son that is set in the world of hockey and where he will stay behind the camera for the first time. This time it didn’t have to wait to premiere at a film festival: the 30West company is after it and it will star David Harbor (Jim Hopper from Stranger things). At the same time, he closed a deal with Amazon Prime to make his first television project, Exciting times, with Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) in the central role. Two projects that confirm Raiff as a name to be taken into account in the future.