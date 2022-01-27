CoopVoce Evo from € 4.90 per month: activation, SIM and first month free for a limited period – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting today January 27, 2022, for a limited period of time, the tariff offers Evo 100, Ages 30 And Evo Voice & SMS of the virtual operator CoopVoceactive on the TIM network, can be subscribed with an activation fee and first month free.

The promotion, available until February 9, 2022 subject to changes, it was launched both online on the operator’s official website and in participating Coop stores.

As already anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, after activating one of the promotional offers it will be necessary to recharge within the first month, otherwise the offer will be suspended for 30 days. In the latter case, it will be necessary to recharge to reactivate it in 30 daysotherwise it will be disabled.

It is also specified that each customer can benefit from the promotion on up to 2 linesin all cases exclusively with number portability.

What exactly changes with the new CoopVoce promo

In case of activation online with home deliverywith this new initiative, customers can activate one of the promotional offers without any initial contributionnormally equal to 9.90 euros and consisting of shipping, activation, SIM and first month in advance.

For those who prefer to go instead in Coop sales pointsthrough the new promo the cost of the SIM is cleared (basic equal to 10 euros). Furthermore, in this case there is no recharge to pay the first month in advance of the offer.

However, it is specified that the SIM purchased in promo it does not include any residual creditwhile in normal conditions there is 5 euros of traffic included.

Regarding online activation with withdrawal in a “shop” Coopusually the same conditions are applied as in the points of sale.

Main info on promotional offers

In addition to the initial costs zeroed, with the new promotion launched by CoopVoce no other changes are expected to the commercial conditions of the offers, still available until June 30, 2022 (subject to changes) with the same bundles and prices previously provided.

In this sense, Evo 100 still includes unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 1000 SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga of monthly data traffic up to 4G at the cost of € 8.90 per month.

Ages 30 always understands unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, 1000 SMS to all national numbers e 30 Giga of monthly data traffic up to 4G at the price of € 6.90 per month.

In the end, Evo Voice & SMS still provides unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 1000 SMS to all national numbers e 100 MB of monthly data traffic up to 4G at the cost of € 4.90 per month.

For what concern Roaming in the countries of the European Union (and the United Kingdom), with these offers it is possible to use minutes and SMS at the same national conditions. Furthermore, Evo Voce & SMS allows you to use all the megabytes included.

With Evo 100 and Evo 30, the entire data bundle can only be used during first 30 days of permanence. If, on the other hand, the customer stays abroad for more than 30 consecutive days, CoopVoce applies a maximum limit equal to 7 Giga per month with Evo 100 And 5 Giga per month with Evo 30.

Further details

If the customer consumes all data traffic available, with Evo 100 and Evo 30 navigation is blocked at no additional cost, while with Evo Voce & SMS it is possible continue browsing to one reduced speed, equal to 32 Kbps.

If all the SMS are exhausted, regardless of the offer, the conditions of the basic tariff plan.

Alternatively, once the data bundle or SMS is finished, it is possible renew your offer in advance directly from the CoopVoce app, from the Customer Area of ​​the site, by calling the free automatic assistance number 4243688 or Customer Service 188 or by sending an SMS.

With these CoopVoce offers, in case of insufficient credit is expected suspension for 30 daysduring which minutes and SMS are charged according to the tariff plan, while data traffic is blocked.

In this case, to reactivate the offer is necessary recharge your SIM within 30 days, otherwise the option is disabled.

Regarding the tariff plannamed SuperFacile Coopthere is a cost of 12 euro cents for each SMS and 12 euro cents per minute to all national numbers, with a connection fee of 12 euro cents and billing in advance increments of 30 seconds.

Finally, please note that CoopVoceFull MVNO virtual operator, allows you to use the TIM 4G network with speed up to 100 Mbps in download and up to 50 Mbps in upload.

