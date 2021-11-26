CoopVoce for Black Friday gives SIM and first month to those who activate some EVO offers online – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From 26 to 28 November 2021, on the occasion of Black Friday, CoopVoce has reserved a promotion for all new customers who activate an offer online Evo 100, Evo 30 or Evo Voice & SMS with a request to ship the new top-up SIM card at home.

In detail, the virtual operator, under the network Tim, give the first month in advance of the promo offer, including the activation cost, the shipping cost and the cost of the SIM. If you choose other offers (such as Ages 10 or Ages 50), with this method of sale, there is an initial single cost of 9.90 euros.

The promotion Black Friday is dedicated to all new CoopVoce Evo 100, Evo 30 or Evo Voce & Sms customers with or without a simultaneous request for portability of their mobile number (MNP).

So also for those who choose to activate a new mobile number. Please note that each CoopVoce private customer can have up to a maximum of 4 SIMs active.

Here are the details of the EVO offers involved:

CoopVoce Evo 100 provides every month unlimited minutes calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 1000 SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga of 4G data traffic on the TIM network a € 8.90 per month ;

provides every month calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers, to all national numbers e of 4G data traffic on the TIM network a ; CoopVoce Evo 30 provides every month unlimited minutes calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 1000 SMS to all national numbers e 30 Giga of 4G data traffic on the TIM network a € 6.90 per month ;

provides every month calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers, to all national numbers e of 4G data traffic on the TIM network a ; CoopVoce Evo Voice & SMS provides every month unlimited minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers e 1000 SMS to all national numbers a 4.50 euros per month. Plus there are also 100 Mega monthly data traffic on the TIM network.

To find out about previews, news, news and insights into the world of telephony, you can follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, by clicking on the star or on “Follow”.

With home delivery by order from the CoopVoce website, it is necessary fill in the data necessary for shipping.

Once received the SIM, you have to connect to one dedicated page (here is the direct link), where it will be possible enter the order number assigned by the operator and sent via email and SMS, so you can complete the registration following the following instructions.

After completing the data registration, CoopVoce will authenticate the customer’s activation request through the video identification. To do this, you must use a desktop device equipped with a webcam or a mobile phone with a camera, and once the video identification is successful, within three working days, your number will be sent to CoopVoce, if portability is requested.

As reported on the CoopVoce website, in the information block present in Coop supermarkets and verified by MondoMobileWeb with the offer Evo Voice & SMS exceeding 100MB is possible continue browsing to one reduced speed of 32 Kbps.

Instead, with all the other offers, exceeded the data traffic bundle included in the offer, internet browsing comes inhibited at no additional cost. When the SMS included in the month are exceeded, the conditions of the basic tariff plan are applied.

If the CoopVoce customer has finished the data bundle or SMS present in the Evo offers by the expiry date of the monthly threshold, he can renew the offer in advance directly from the CoopVoce App.

CoopVoce is a FULL MVNO virtual mobile telephone operator that currently uses the TIM network with 4G connection speeds of up to 100 Mbps in download and 50 Mbps in upload, as reported in the tariff transparency documents.

In any case, for new customers, CoopVoce allows, as an alternative to home delivery, of book the purchase of the new rechargeable SIM with the Evo Voce & SMS offer with delivery to a participating Coop point of sale. The customer must enter the requested data online and go to collect the SIM within 30 days of the request.

In this case, unlike what is foreseen by the online promo, it is necessary to support a initial cost of 10 euros with 5 euros of traffic included. The activation fee, in any channel, is always free for new customers.

From April 2020 the traffic included in the new CoopVoce rechargeable SIM consists of 1 euro of telephone traffic and 4 euro of bonus. This is non-refundable in the event of termination of the line and cannot be transferred in the event of number portability.

For existing customers there is an activation cost of 9 euros, which is charged together with the cost of the first month in advance of the offer.

Do you want to receive news and useful advice in real time on the world of telephony? Subscribe to Telegram’s mondomobileweb channel for free.

follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Share your views or experiences in the comments.