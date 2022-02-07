Coordinated couple looks: 10 matchy outfits to be inspired by

10 coordinated looks tell us about the fashion approach of contemporary couples

Finding oneself in tune and seeking an almost total union with the other. Meet, complete and merge. See the world with the same eyes. And interpret it. This is not an analysis on symbiotic couples – a fact that would require the intervention of an expert on the subject – but it is intended to be a careful observation of what is happening. The twinning style andmatchy outfits tell the phenomenon that sees the couples (friends, boyfriends or colleagues) to dress in coordinated. So, on the occasion of the feast of lovers, we have decided to offer you some images that portray precisely the couples dressed in coordinated: you too think that Does love make you alike?

Coordinated looks and symbiotic love

As anticipated, no brisk psychology. The coordinated aesthetic between the couples of lovers creates a much deeper bond that goes beyond the same fantasy worn (the Fendi logoed fabric of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni or the polka dots of Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley). The “matchy” tells one basic harmony that unites one to the other, but be careful because this trait can hide a pitfall: the outfit can be “cute” at first glance, but you mustn’t cancel your personality. In fact, we find the stylistic formula of newly engaged couples much more interesting Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, where the chromatic combination makes everything more harmonious.

Even on the Sanremo stage we saw several pairs of coordinated singers, but the most successful is certainly Mahmood and Blanco: from the stage of the Ariston winners came out as regards music and style, and with the language of fashion they told the text Chills.

Trendy outfits: the total denim look (yesterday and today)

Spring / summer 2022 proposes one of the most nostalgic trends in 2000 fashion: wearing jeans from head to toe (or almost). Although Kanye West and Julia Fox brought an all-contemporary interpretation, the most popular image remains that of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2002 American Music Awards.

The coordinated looks: the creative and his muse

A chapter is dedicated to the most talked-about couple of the moment: Kanye West and Julia Fox. The story seems to be cyclical, because the creative is literally transforming Julia into his muse as already happened with Kim Kardashian. They are the coolest example that can be followed but we hope it is the demonstration of a fruitful and equal exchange of ideas.

The most chic coordinated look for couples: the tuxedo

Bafta, 2014: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they both show up in a tuxedo suit. The traditional is overturned dress code of the woman, and the black suit becomes the new dress grand soirée. With this coordinated couple look, Angelina and Brad have found critical acclaim.