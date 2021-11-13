Cop 26, climate agreement signed: it is down. Text weakened to please India on coal. President Sharma in tears

One plenary session ends and, an hour and a half later, another one begins. But this time the delegates of nearly two hundred countries know that in the main and final document of the Cop26 a change will be made prior to publication. Because India And China asked to change the final text of the agreement: the efforts of acceleration towardsphasing out” of the coal become less ambitious efforts for the ‘reductionphase of coal-fired energy. Formulation already weakened in previous drafts, because it aims (now) to reduce only the one that generates emissions that cannot be broken down with technologies such as CO2 capture and storage. And then many countries show their disappointment, like the Swiss, for the choice of “watering down” the language on fossil fuels and coal, but they claim to accept the text anyway. More disappointed, however, are the most countries vulnerable, which have not obtained more concrete commitments on the increase of financing for the adaptation and for the failure to create an ad hoc structure to finance the losses and damages suffered as a result of climate change. The delegates of the Marshall Islands and the Islands Fijiin fact, they express astonishment and disappointment precisely because the agreement was not reopened for them, while it was done to please China and India. The delegate from Antigua and Barbuda does the same. At that point, the emotional and unexpected reaction of Alok Sharma that, you take a moment and ask excuse me for how the process unfolded: “I am deeply sorry“. All the delegates present applauded, but at that point it was clear that China and India won the tug-of-war.

THE 1.5 ° GOAL STILL AT HAND? – One wonders if, at this point, the goal of staying is still within reach below the threshold of 1.5 degrees centigrade. It also targets only the ‘inefficient’ subsidies to fossil fuels, with more exemptions for vulnerable populations, the risk is that the explicit mention of fossil fuels for the first time in a COP decision becomes only symbolic. According to the updated report on the emissions gap of theUnep, the current ones NDC (national determined contributions) will lead to global warming of 2.4 ° C. Global emissions of the 2030 they should be 13.7% higher than in 2010, while they should be reduced by at least 45% to have the 1.5 ° C target within reach by the end of the century. With this goal in mind, countries are now being asked to raise their 2030 goals before reconvening in Egypt for COP27 at the end of 2022.

THE LOBBY OF FOSSIL SOURCES – “The final document of COP26, which is about to be voted on in the plenary assembly, establishes the victory of the fossil fuel lobbies which in Glasgow was the largest delegation, over 500 people – commented the national co-spokesperson of Europa Verde before the signing, Angelo Bonelli – that slows the ecological transition towards a renewable energy policy and the elimination of CO2 emissions, with a climate denial campaign that has spent over a billion dollars ”. Meanwhile, oil companies around the world have received public subsidies for 2020 5.9 trillion dollars, according to the International Monetary Fund “and this explains – adds Bonelli – how today global politics, or part of it, is weak to plan an end to the dependence on fossil fuels”.

NO STRUCTURE FOR LOSS AND DAMAGES – Even the United States and the EU, in the end, have put their feet up, blocking the request of 134 countries representing 85% of the world population for a ‘Glasgow Facility on Loss and Damage‘, a formal delivery body to provide financial support to those countries that are already experiencing climate disasters. The US and the European Union did not want to be held financially responsible for their historic emissions, even if the final agreement provides for a two-year dialogue to discuss ways that could lead to the creation of such an instrument. With respect to adaptation, “they are spent in the world 2 trillion dollars a year in armaments – Bonelli continues – but they do not find 100 billion dollars promised to poor countries in past years “. Developed countries are now called upon to double their support for adaptation (from 20 billion a year today to at least 40 billion), even if no agreement has been found on the climate finance goal after 2025.