The thriller film on TV tonight: “Cop Car” Saturday 23 October 2021 at 9.20pm on Rai 4

Cop Car is a 2015 US film directed by Jon Watts and starring Kevin Bacon and Shea Whigham.

Two ten-year-olds discover an abandoned police car in a field.

To have fun, they decide to borrow it, with the owner, the sheriff of a small town, who immediately sets out on their trail to regain possession of the car and what it hides in the trunk, finding himself at the center of a dangerous cat game. with the mouse.

Kevin Norwood Bacon (Philadelphia, July 8, 1958) is an American actor.

Youngest of six children and of English, Irish and German descent[1], was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to an elementary school teacher and liberal activist mother and an urban planner father. At the age of 13 Bacon, determined to become an actor, left his family for four years and moved to New York, where he became one of the youngest students of the Circle in the Square Theater School.

In the eighties he participated in the soap opera Trails in the role of Tim Werner. In 1982 he won an Obie Award for a show on Broadway, Slab Boys, where he works alongside then unknown Sean Penn and Val Kilmer, but is with the film Footloose 1984’s Herbert Ross who becomes a star, working among other things with Sean’s brother or Chris Penn, although this role will make it difficult for Bacon to deviate from the image of the teenage idol boy he plays in the film.

In 1986 he participated in Quicksilver – Effortless money, in 1987 is the protagonist in A dangerous outing by Jeff Bleckner, in 1988 he played a comedy role in the film A renewed love with Elizabeth McGovern, but continues to work in theaters, and in 1990 interprets Tremors And Deadly line that give him international success. In the late nineties he created with his brother Michael a rock duo called The Bacon Brothers, with whom he released three albums for which some tour across the USA.

With Elizabeth Perkins in 1991 he plays the romantic comedy He says, she says, but in the same year he plays the role of the gay prostitute in the high-budget film JFK – A case still open by Oliver Stone, for which, however, it gets bad reviews. Then interpret Honor code, with Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, The River Wild – The River of Fear with Meryl Streep, Sleepers, Apollo 13, The man without a shadow, The island of injustice – Alcatraz, An autumn in the clouds, Mystic River, In the Cut, False truth, And Frost / Nixon. In 2011 he plays the villain Sebastian Shaw in the film X-Men – The Beginning, directed by Matthew Vaughn.

Directed by Jon Watts

With Kevin Bacon and Shea Whigham

Source: WIKIPEDIA



