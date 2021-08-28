Cop Goes Viral For His Strange Resemblance To Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – Photo

An Alabama police officer named Eric Fields became an Internet star after a photo of him went viral on social networks.

In the image, shared on the official Facebook account of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, he is seen leaning against a police vehicle.

The photo quickly went viral and garnered more than 1,000 comments. “If this isn’t ‘The Rock’, they have to see it, because this is wild”; “Too bad they don’t pay him enough so that he doesn’t have to work in two places”; “Dwayne Cop Johnson” commented some users.

Fields, 37, worked in the sheriff’s office for 17 years. In an interview with local network 6 WBRC, he said his friends and colleagues have compared him over the years to both Dwayne Johnson and another famous action movie actor, Vin Diesel. His wife usually buys him sports accessories from the Dwayne Johnson brand.