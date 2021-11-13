Cop26, a third draft released: accelerates on the objectives of carbon neutrality

The delegates of the 200 nations participating in the UN climate conference are feverishly negotiating on the basis of a new draft of conclusions for the COP26, the third. In particular, it states that countries are accelerating to achieve the objectives of carbon neutrality and the reduction to 1.5 of the increase in global temperature compared to the pre-industrial era, and that they aim to review, by 2022, the steps necessary to achieve the targets already set in Paris in 2015. A particular mention in the new text is dedicated to the need to eliminate subsidies to “fossil” sources of energy.

The new COP26 draft also urges countries to “at least double” by 2025 the funds allocated to developing countries to tackle climate change. The issue of climate finance is one of the main obstacles that have so far prevented the agreement from being reached at the Glasgow summit, which was supposed to have ended yesterday. The new text notes “with serious concern” that with the national emission reduction targets announced so far, the temperature will increase by 13.7% in 2030 compared to 2010.