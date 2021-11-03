Cop26: after the leaders’ summit, the work of the Sherpas continues – COP26

The summit of heads of state and government concluded yesterday at COP26 in Glasgow, the work of the technicians continues today to arrive at 12 November (closing date) with concrete results: more stringent decarbonisation commitments (NDC), guaranteeing the departure of the fund from 100 billion dollars a year for poor countries at least in 2023 (it had to start in 2020), define a global carbon market (like the European ETS), finally write the Paris Rulebook (the set of rules to apply the ‘Paris Agreement).

The Glasgow agreement: stop deforestation by 2030

Parallel to the work of the state delegates, collateral events continue at the Scottish Event Center: conferences, forums, press conferences by governments, companies, international institutions, study centers, NGOs. Meanwhile, Greta Thunberg, who is also in Glasgow, has announced a climate strike for Friday morning and a march for Saturday.

THE SPECIAL

Greta Thunberg has called two demonstrations on social media in Glasgow for the next few days, in conjunction with Cop26: a climate strike on Friday 5 at 11 in Kelvingrove Park and a march on Saturday 6, always starting from Kelvingrove Park at 11:30. For Greta, the political leaders who met in recent days at COP26 “use greenwashing and beautiful rhetoric”, but “it already seems that they are giving up on the 1.5 degree target”. “But we – continues Greta – will not let them get away from that”. For the Swedish activist “there will be no change from these conferences unless there is great public pressure from outside. So all of you who can, please join our fight!”

BlackRock raises 673 million for Climate Finance Partnership

TODAY’S WORKS – “We believe that imposing a carbon price internationally is very important“to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement and that” 65 dollars by 2030 is a fair and pragmatic price “. This was said this morning at Cop26 in Glasgow Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund and former European Commissioner. “The climate crisis is a threat to the stability of financial systems – said Georgieva -. Green investments, on the other hand, can generate 30 million green jobs and an increase in global GDP of 2%”.

Cop26 in Glasgow “pulls a line” on climate finance, because it marks the realization that “government funding must serve as a multiplier of private funding“The UN envoy on climate and finance told COP26 this morning, Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England.

The engagement of the private sector, alongside the public, is vital in the challenge of climate change: both in terms of resources to invest in projects for a more sustainable economy, and in terms of the effort that companies, big in the head, must make to stop contributing to carbon emissions. He said this, speaking today in Glasgow at CoP26, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, highlighting the British example on the day his government formalized the details of a plan to push the City of London’s large corporations and financial institutions to “decarbonise”.

To fight the climate crisis “we need 1 trillion dollars a year (one thousand billion, ed) of investments in developing countries“. The UN envoy on finance and climate, Mark Carney, said this morning at COP26 in Glasgow.” It is necessary that international projects are aligned with national projects “, added Carney, and for this they are necessary”. new mixed finance structures, platforms to bring the public and private sectors together “.

The coalition of banks and climate funds Gfanz (Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero), launched in April by the UN envoy on climate and finance Mark Carney, has now received the support of over 450 companies, which represent $ 130 trillion of assets, 40% of the world’s financial capital. Gfanz herself made it known on her website, Bloomberg reports. At launch, Gfanz included companies worth $ 70 trillion. Adherents pledge to adopt science-based guidelines to achieve zero carbon emissions by mid-2050, and to provide milestones by 2030.