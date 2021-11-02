Cop26, agreement reached in Glasgow: stop deforestation by 2030

“This is the biggest step forward in protecting the world’s forests in a generation,” enthuses the UK presidency of the UN conference on climate change, which kicked off on Sunday in Scotland. In addition to Brazil, China, and Russia, the countries that have signed up to the agreement also include the United States, Canada and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to the British presidency, 8.75 billion pounds (about 10.30 billion euros) of public funds will be committed to this project. In addition, £ 5.3 billion of private investment will be mobilized, of which one billion will be dedicated to protection of the Congo basin, which is home to the second largest tropical forest in the world.

Zero emissions, China and India postpone the deadline to 2070 “We need to act now”, is the warning that emerged at the Cop26 in Glasgow, but the road is uphill. China, in fact, criticizes the US head-on for the pollution of the past: its historical emissions are 8 times that of China. It is above all the Indian Prime Minister Modì who freezes the forum: “India will reach the goal of zero emissions in 2070”.

China increases coal production – Meanwhile, China has increased daily coal production by over one million tons in efforts to ease the energy crisis: just as world leaders are engaged in climate talks in Glasgow to ward off the effects of global warming. The National Commission for Development and Reform, the highest Chinese body engaged in economic planning, has in fact announced that the average daily production of coal by Beijing has risen to over 11.5 million tons since mid-October, with an increase of 1.1 million tons compared to the end of September.