Cop26, agreement to stop deforestation by 2030

End deforestation by 2030, with an investment of $ 19.2 billion in public and private funds. This is the agreement that the 120 world leaders gathered in Scotland will sign today in Glasgow, on the final day of Cop26. This was revealed by the BBC speaking of the first major climate agreement. As anticipated by the British press, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak of “a fundamental agreement to protect and restore the forests of the Earth”. As reported by the BBC, Johnson will define forests as “cathedrals of nature, they are the lungs of our planet”.

Read also

The British Prime Minister will unveil the agreement at an event attended by United States President Joe Biden, Prince Charles of Wales and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. According to the Guardian, Johnson will say that “ forests support communities, livelihoods and food supplies and absorb the carbon we put into the atmosphere. They are essential for our very survival. ”

Among the signatories of the agreement are Canada, Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United States and the United Kingdom which cover approximately 85 percent of the world’s forests. Some of the funds will go to developing countries to restore damaged land, tackle forest fires and support indigenous communities. Felling of trees contributes to climate change by depleting forests which absorb large amounts of CO2. Human deforestation accounts for nearly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions.

