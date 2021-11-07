Cop26 and G20 are just a farce: do we have any idea how much carbon they produced?

Here we go again: after a short break due to Covid, here is the theater of the big politicians, complete with cocktails, dinners and group photos, all strictly without mask.

This time, however, the absurdity of the farce is clear: against the backdrop of the climate crisis that risks extinguishing our species in the not too distant future, we meet in Rome for the G20 and in Glasgow, soon after, for the Cop26. Airliners, private jets and state aircraft, on which the heads of governments travel with assistants and the press, flew to Rome and then flew back to Glasgow before returning to their continent and nation. All the COP26 participants joined this critical mass, many of whom arrived on one of the 400 private jets that sent Glasgow airport into havoc. Do we have any idea of ​​how much CO2 the meeting in Rome and Glasgow produced?

Incidentally, it is impossible to find an answer, no one has bothered to make a calculation, even very, very approximate, on this aspect. Yet, we should start from this useless waste to talk seriously about the climate.

One never discussed aspect of the climate problem is political marketing at home and abroad: this consumes a lot of carbon. Joe Biden he landed in Rome with his Air Force One loaded with journalists and support administration, including those carrying the nuclear briefcase, which accompanies him everywhere. All these people moved with a caravan of 85 cars, mostly SUVs, and from the photos they don’t look like electric cars but petrol or diesel cars. With this bundle of carbon constantly in tow, Biden went to the Pope to be blessed for what he will do to save humanity from climate catastrophe. And maybe His Holiness even blessed him for it!

Meanwhile, at his home, the American president has allowed coal producers to continue to extract the fossil as long as they capture the CO2 emissions they produce. But which ones? Those related to extraction or all, including those produced by consumption? As always, these details are not mentioned. Nor do Americans know that there is currently no applied technique in the US to capture the CO2 emitted by coal production that is well tested and that works. Green propaganda, so. The truth is quite different: in the face of the energy crisis the cessation of the use of coal will be postponed and this shame will be hidden with the fig leaf of the “capture” of its deadly gases.

Before leaving, Biden announced a $ 1.75 trillion spending program for green energy and pollution control projects that he wants Congress to vote on. The cost is 555 billion dollars that will be produced, as is now the practice, by typing a few keys on the keyboard of the American treasury, but even this technique is never mentioned and Americans are convinced that their taxes will pay for the green conversion. With this announcement Biden flew to Europe without worrying about the carbon trail he left behind.

Because the G20 and Cop26 did not take place in the same place to contain the carbon footprint? It would have been a significant gesture for the world. But a Mario Draghi and for those who support him on both sides of the Atlantic, the photo in front of the Trevi fountain in the center of his fellow political leaders and no longer sideways together with the central bankers was convenient. The G20 in Rome, which produced nothing, a neutral communiqué where no commitment is made to do anything, served to sanction the political position of the former coach who is now in all respects a political figure. Italians like this image and the rest of the world likes it. The political marketing campaign worked very well, the costs in terms of carbon emissions were high, but it doesn’t matter: nobody noticed.

You can go on to list the marketing policies of other politicians, from Boris Johnson in Glasgow a Emmanuel Macron, who after a trip to Scotland has returned home, but it is not worth it. Most important is the absence of Vladimir Putin and of Xi Jinping, respectively, a very large producer and consumer of fossil energy, both by the G20 and by the COP26: any agreement that is reached without them will be worth little.

If we continue like this, ignoring the evidence, feeding on the propaganda of political marketing and rejoicing that the climate raises this big CO2 fuss, then maybe we deserve climate change!