Cop26 and global warming, the last seven years the hottest ever – Corriere.it

The report of the World Meteorological Organization lists all the negative records of 2021. “Extreme events are the new norm, the degradation of ecosystems is accelerating”

No good news from the report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) which, as is customary at the opening of each Climate Change Party Conference (COP), released its Sunday “State of Climate”, a sort of diagnosis of the planet’s meteorological and climatic state of health. The one of 2021 is in line with the previous ones, that is, it is yet another alarm bell for the leaders gathered in Glasgow, in presence or remotely. The last 7 years have been the hottest on record, sea level rise has reached a new high, with continual warming and acidification of the oceans and extreme events are “the new normal”. The conclusion is rather pessimistic: “The record concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and the associated accumulated heat have pushed the planet in uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations – reads the report -. Ecosystems are degrading at an unprecedented rate, which is expected to accelerate in the coming decades ”.

The report collects contributions from various United Nations agencies, national meteorological and hydrological services and scientific experts. “From the depths of the ocean to the peaks of the mountains, from the melting of glaciers to relentless extreme weather events, ecosystems and communities around the world are being devastated – he commented. the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres

-. Cop26 must be a turning point for people and for the planet ». And the general secretary of the WMO, Petteri Taalas: «Extreme events are the new norm. With the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will see a rise in temperature by the end of this century that far exceeds the Paris Agreement targets. 1.5 to 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels ». Now let’s see in detail what the report says.

Greenhouse gas emissions, a historic record In 2020, greenhouse gas concentrations reached new highs. Carbon dioxide (CO2) levels were 413.2 parts per million (ppm), methane (CH4) was 1889 parts per billion (ppb)) and nitrous oxide (N2O) at 333.2 ppb. Respectively, 149%, 262% and 123% above pre-industrial levels (1750). The increase continued into 2021.

The average temperatures of the Earth

The global average temperature for 2021 (based on data from January to September) was approximately 1.09 ° C above the 1850-1900 average. Currently, the six datasets used by the WMO in the analysis (see chart above) place 2021 as the sixth or seventh warmest year on record globally. But the ranking could change at the end of the year. However, it is likely that 2021 will be between the 5th and 7th warmest year on record and that the period 2015-2021 will be the warmest seven years on record. 2021 was actually less hot than previous years due to the influence of a moderate current – La Niña – at the beginning of the year. La Niña has a temporary cooling effect on global average temperature and affects regional weather and climate. The last significant La Niña event was in 2011 and 2021 was about 0.18 ° C – 0.26 ° C warmer than that year, just a decade ago. As the effects of La Niña waned, global monthly temperatures then immediately increased. The year 2016, which began during a strong El Niño, remains the hottest year on record in most data sets.

Rising sea level

Global changes in mean sea level mainly result from warming of the oceans due to thermal expansion of seawater and the melting of terrestrial ice. Measured since the early 1990s by high-precision altimeter satellites, global mean sea level rise was 2.1 mm per year between 1993 and 2002 and 4.4 mm per year between 2013 and 2021, an increase of a factor of 2 between the two periods. This is mainly due to the accelerated loss of ice mass from glaciers and ice sheets.

Oceans increasingly warm and acid

In the graph above, global ocean heat content (OHC) anomalies in the 1960-2020 time series. About 90% of the heat stored in the “Earth system” is stored in the ocean. A preliminary analysis based on seven global datasets suggests that 2020 surpassed the previous record (2019) of temperature at depths above 2000 meters of the ocean. Ocean warming rates show a particularly strong increase over the past two decades and the ocean is expected to continue warming in the future. Much of the ocean experienced at least one “strong” sea heat wave in 2021, with the exception of the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean (due to La Niña) and much of the Southern Ocean. The Laptev and Beaufort Sea in the Arctic experienced “severe” and “extreme” marine heatwaves from January to April 2021.

The ocean absorbs about 23% of annual anthropogenic CO2 emissions into the atmosphere and is therefore becoming more acidic. The pH of the open ocean surface has decreased globally over the past 40 years and is now the lowest in at least 26,000 years. And as the ocean’s pH drops, its ability to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere also decreases, which turns into an additional boost to warming.

The melting of the Arctic ice Arctic sea ice extent in March (at its maximum) was below the 1981-2010 average, so it decreased rapidly between June and early July in the Laptev Sea and East Greenland Sea regions. As a result, sea ice extent across the Arctic was minimal in the first half of July. There was then a slowdown in the merger in August, and therefore in September (after the summer season) the extension was greater than in recent years (4.72 million km2). It was, however, the 12th lowest minimum ice extent in the 43-year satellite record, well below the 1981-2010 average. In the East Greenland Sea, sea ice extent has reached a record low. In the Antarctic Ocean it was around the 1981-2010 average, with a maximum extent eventually reached

Glaciers and ice caps Mass loss from North American glaciers has accelerated in the last two decades, almost doubling in the period 2015-2019 compared to 2000-2004. An exceptionally hot and dry summer in 2021 in western North America had a brutal impact on the region’s mountain glaciers. The extent of the dissolution of the Greenland ice sheet was close to the long-term average in early summer, but temperatures and meltwater runoff were well above the norm in August 2021 due to a strong incursion of hot and humid air in the mid August. On August 14, it rained for several hours at Summit Station, the highest point of the Greenland ice sheet (3,216 m), for the first time in known history, and the air temperature remained above freezing for about nine hours. It is the third time in the past nine years that the summit has experienced merger conditions. Ice core records indicate that only one of these melting events occurred in the 20th century.

Extreme events, the “new normal”

Exceptional heat waves they hit western North America in June and July, with record average rises between 4 and 6 ° C, causing hundreds of heat-related deaths. Lytton, British Columbia, reached 49.6 ° C on June 29, breaking Canada’s previous national record by 4.6 ° C, and the next day the area was devastated by fire. Death Valley, California hit 54.4 ° C on July 9, the highest recorded in the world at least since the 1930s. It was the hottest summer ever recorded on average in the United States. There have been numerous large fires, such as the Dixie one in Northern California, which burned about 390,000 acres between July 13 and October 7.

The extreme heat has also affected the Mediterranean region. On 11 August an agrometeorological station in Sicily reached 48.8 ° C, a European record, while Kairouan (Tunisia) reached 50.3 ° C. Large fires have occurred in Algeria, southern Turkey, Greece and Italy.

In mid-February, abnormal cold conditions hit many parts of the central United States and northern Mexico. The most serious impacts occurred in Texas. AND an anomalous “spring cold epidemic” hit many parts of Europe in early April.

Extreme rains devastated the Chinese province of Henan from 17 to 21 July. Flash floods caused over 302 deaths, resulting in economic losses of $ 17.7 billion. Western Europe suffered some of its never-before-seen severe floods in mid-July. West Germany and eastern Belgium received 100 to 150 mm of rain over a large area on 14-15 July, on already saturated ground, causing floods and landslides and over 200 deaths. The highest daily rainfall was 162.4 mm in Wipperfürth-Gardenau (Germany). The floods also affected the Amazon and parts of East Africa, particularly South Sudan.

The drought

it has affected much of subtropical Latin America for the second consecutive year, causing significant agricultural losses, exacerbated by a cold epidemic in late July, which damaged many of Brazil’s coffee-growing regions. Low river levels have also reduced hydroelectric power generation and disrupted river transport. The 20 months from January 2020 to August 2021 were the driest on record for the southwestern United States, more than 10% lower than the previous record. A drought-associated malnutrition crisis has hit parts of the island of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

The socio-economic impacts of the crazed climate Over the past decade, conflicts, extreme weather events and economic shocks have increased in frequency and intensity. The combined effects of these dangers, further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to a increased hunger and, as a result, undermined decades of progress towards improving food security.After a peak of malnutrition in 2020 (768 million people), projections indicated a decline in global hunger to around 710 million in 2021 (9%). However, by October 2021, the numbers in many countries were already higher than in 2020.This surprising increase (19%) was felt especially among groups already affected by food crises or worse, rising from 135 million people in 2020 to 161. million by September 2021. Famine and total collapse of livelihoods mainly affected Ethiopia, South Sudan, Yemen and Madagascar (584,000 people).

The extreme weather during La Niña’s 2020/2021 season has altered the rainy seasons helping to disrupt livelihoods and agricultural campaigns around the world. Consecutive droughts across much of Africa, Asia and Latin America coincided with severe storms, cyclones and hurricanes, which significantly impacted livelihoods and the ability to recover from recurring weather shocks. Extreme weather events and conditions, often exacerbated by climate change, have had major and diverse impacts on population displacement and the vulnerability of already displaced people throughout the year. From Afghanistan to Central America, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events are affecting those least equipped to recover and adapt.