Cop26, Barack Obama in Glasgow: “The islands warn us of an impending disaster”. The criticisms of Vanessa Nakate: “You did not keep your promises”

“I’m a ‘island kid‘”, That is an“ island child ”. Thus begins the intervention of the former US president, Barack Obama, at Cop26. His childhood passed at Hawaii it is an opportunity to address the tragedy of island states at risk of disappearing due to climate change. “While I was president, I was proud of the work we did with the island countries, the most vulnerable,” he said. “In many ways our islands are the alarm bell“. Again: “They are sending us a message now, that if we don’t act, and we don’t act boldly, it will be too late. It’s not something 10 or 20 or 30 years away, it’s now, and we have to act now“. And he continued: “I sincerely think that we would not have had such an ambitious agreement in Paris if it had not been for the will and capacity of the island countries. Like five years ago we have not done enough and our islands are more threatened than ever ”. Obama then said he was proud of the attention paid by the US government and the president Joe Biden damage to the matter.

TO Glasgow the former president met numerous delegates from various islands: among the various events which featured a round table with young people and one with private entrepreneurs. “The islands are like the canary in a mine in this situation. They are sending us a message: if we don’t act, it will be too late ”. “All of us – he then remarked – have a role to play, we all have a job to do, we all have sacrifices to make. We who are richer have contributed to aggravating the problem and therefore we now have an extra weight to bear to help and assist those who are less responsible or less (economically) capable, but are at the same time the most vulnerable “in the face of the effects of the climate crisis. Protagonist of both the failed UN climate conference in Copenhagen, both of the partially successful one in Paris in 2015, the former leader of the White House did not fail to note that in the years that have passed since the Parisian appointment, various commitments have remained on paper: “It is important to recognize – he observed – that not enough has been done in these 5 years”. He then quoted a Hawaiian saying that invites us to be “united to move forward”. He also praised “the impatience of young people” as “vital” to push world leaders to take action against the climate emergency and to ensure that the commitment to contain global warming is maintained within the ceiling of 1.5 degrees more than the average temperatures of the pre-industrial era. And he spared no criticism of some large absent countries, such as China And Russia: “It was disheartening to see the leaders of two of the largest emitters decline to even participate in the program.” In them, the former president of the United States recognizes “a dangerous absence of urgency and a desire to maintain the status quo. This is a shame“.

The activist Vanessa Nakate on Twitter he did not hesitate to reply: “When I was 13, in 2009, you promised 100 billion dollars to finance the fight against climate change. The United States have betrayed their promises, this will cost loss of life in Africa ”. And with a video from 12 years ago it shows the then President Barack Obama speaking to the Cop15 ensuring policies to combat climate change. “The richest country on earth does not contribute enough to life-saving funds”, continues the activist attacking: “You want to meet the young people of Cop26. We we want the facts“. The other voice protagonist of the past few hours, Greta Thunberginstead, she returned to Sweden and is in Stockholm. He therefore did not meet Barack Obama. On the latter, the former president of the United States had positive words and underlined how it was a source of inspiration for many peers: “Now the world is full of Grete”.

Research was presented during the morning in Glasgow McKinsey, according to which if we exceed 1.5 degrees of warming from pre-industrial levels, in the next decade almost half of the world population will be exposed to the risk of heat waves, droughts, floods or water shortages, against the 43% at risk today. According to the report, in this scenario, areas subject to heat waves could experience temperatures that would make it impossible to work outside in 25% of the working hours of a year. In a worst-case scenario, 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels by 2050 (beyond the minimum target of the Paris Agreement), 800 million more people than now would be living in urban areas with severe water problems, due to increased demand for water. About 100 million people (1 in 7 of the world’s farmers in 2050) would be exposed to severe levels of drought, reducing their ability to produce food. Four hundred million people living on the coasts of seas and rivers would risk coastal flooding, with deaths and extensive material damage.