Cop26, Biden against Xi Jinping: “He made a big mistake not to come. The United States wants to lead the world”

“Xi Jinping he made a big mistake in not coming first to the G20 and then to the COP 26 ″. Joe Biden to Glasgow with the media makes the final point on the long mission in Europe. And he spares no criticism of the Chinese leader who has deserted both the Roman and the Scottish appointments. “China must respect the rules and commitments like everyone else,” said Biden, for whom Xi’s absence further strengthens the leadership role that United States they want to go back to exercising themselves as a model on a planetary scale: on the fight against climate change as on all the other dossiers on the table of the international community. “The US must and want to lead the world”, he replied to those who asked him about the attitude of Beijing, but also of India And Russia, aimed at curbing change. “But I’m not worried about a possible armed conflict with China, there is no reason”, he added, reiterating how the era of Donald Trump is now over: “With him we had taken a step back, now America he will leave again and will respect his commitments “.

The tenant of the White House then underlined how in the first two days of the conference ofUn much has been done on the climate, but he admits that it still exists “a lot to do”. “We must accelerate and focus on infrastructures, including oil ones, so that they are safer, and invest in wind and solar, in clean energy”, he continued, launching an appeal for all countries and all leaders to give the own contribution. Now, after the great visibility of recent days, Biden will have to go back to dealing with the events inside his country, with the 1,750 billion dollar plan that continues over 550 billion investments in the fight against the climate still hostage of many members of the Congress of the same democratic party. The American president said he was optimistic, as well as about the outcome of the vote of these hours in Virginia, where the voters choose the new governor but which is a real national test in view of next year’s mid-term elections and a sort referendum on the first months of the Biden presidency: “We will win”, assured the president, even if the polls speak of a head to head with the candidate supported by Donald Trump.

Asked about how these Scottish days have gone, Biden responds with a positive opinion. In the press conference, the American president recalled the need for “a decade of decisive action” to stop the climate crisis and limit the rise in temperatures. And to a question as to why United States they should take these actions and stick to commitments when others don’t, Biden replied, “because we want to being able to breathe, and we want to be able to lead the world“. And again: “If you look at which economy is growing, they are the United States. It has problems, mainly due to Covid and supply chains, but it is growing. We have created 6 million jobs – he continues – we lead the world as the fastest growing economy. It is a difficult period, but I think there is a gigantic opportunity, that of pressing the restart button ”.