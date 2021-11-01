Cop26, Biden: “Threatened by climate change, I apologize for Trump’s decisions”. India: zero emissions only from 2070

“The United States will achieve a 50% cut in emissions by 2030. In the fight against climate change, no one can do it alone, acting is in everyone’s interest.” This was stated by US President Joe Biden speaking at COP 26, the climate conference based in Glasgow. «Our strategy foresees zero emissions by 2050, we want to help all the countries of the world. We want to quadruple our financial support to developing countries. It is a huge effort ».

A clear stance by the US head of state, a nation that withdrew from the Paris Agreement under the Trump presidency. The treaty committing signatories to contain global warming by 1.5 large by the end of the century. “I apologize for the fact that the United States pulled out of the Paris Agreement and put us in a difficult situation,” Biden said.

Draghi: involving the World Bank

“I would really like to urge all multilateral development banks and the World Bank to seriously engage in risk sharing with the private sector. I suggest to create here, during this Cop 26, a task force that prepares a project in this sense », said the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, in a passage from his speech at the round table Action and solidarity: the critical decade. “In the long run, we need to be aware that renewable energies can have limits. The European Commission tells us that it may not be enough to reach the ambitious goals we have set for 2030 and 2050. So, we need to start developing viable alternatives now, because it will only be possible to make full use of them within a few years. In the meantime, we must invest in innovative technologies for carbon capture ”.

Von der Leyen: «What ever it takes» for the climate

«I know that all of us here at COP26 want to be on the right side of history. And that’s why I urge everyone to do whatever it takes now to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. ” A quote from the famous position taken by Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, who during the debt crisis of 2012 said that he would do everything to save the Euro from specilation. “We can do it because climate change is the work of man,” continues Von der Leyen. “It is our opportunity to write history and, even more, it is our duty to act now. Europe with its Green Deal will spare no effort to become the first climate-neutral continent, but for this purpose we must all accelerate our race towards zero emissions ».

Greta: we are the real big names

“The real leaders aren’t in there, we are the real leaders.” So was Greta Thunberg, who remained outside the CoP26 works room. She returned to the square under the rainy sky of Glasgow to address the protest against the inertia attributed to the powerful of the earth on the emergency of climate change, animated above all by the young people of her generation. The Swedish activist from the stage accused the heads of state and government of pretending about the commitments they claim to put on the table. Hinting not to trust and adding that, without the pressure from below, there is not much to hope for. Then he once again dismissed the speeches of the world’s leaders on climate as “blah blah blah”: a “blah blah blah” that several protesters then echoed in chorus.

India: carbon neutrality by 2070

“By 2070, India will reach the goal of carbon neutrality”: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this, speaking at COP26 in Glasgow. A goal set twenty years after the other G20 countries.

India, the third most polluting country in the world after China, had so far not announced a zero emissions target like other large countries. For this reason, Glasgow’s eyes were focused on India, the only leader of the BRICS countries present at the summit (the group includes, in addition to India, also Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa). But the announcement of 2070 will trigger strong disappointment since for many one of the key objectives of this summit is to achieve a commitment to zero emissions by 2050, underlines the BBC, recalling that China is committed to achieving the goal ‘ net zero ‘by 2060.

The other commitments announced by Modi are: to increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500GW by 2030. By the same year, the subcontinent will bring renewables to 50%.

The conference

Today and tomorrow are the days of the heads of state and government. On the second day of the UN Climate Conference, the World Leaders Summit will begin in the late morning. Presidents and prime ministers will be able to announce what their country wants to do for decarbonisation. The increase in national commitments for cutting greenhouse gas emissions (NDC, National Determined Contributions) is the main objective of the Conference.

In Glasgow there are, among others, in addition to the landlord Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi (who on arrival was greeted by the British Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres) , the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Narendra Modi, Justin Trudeau, Cardinal Piero Parolin for the Holy See, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. However, some heads of state of the main greenhouse gas emitting countries are absent: the Chinese Xi Jinping, the Russian Vladimir Putin. the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, in addition to the Turkish Recep Tayyp Erdogan.

The replica of China

China points the finger at the United States, accusing them of undermining global confidence in recent years in the fight against climate change, for failing to ratify the Kyoto Protocol, and for withdrawing from the 2015 Paris Accords during the guided administration. by Donald Trump. The US “has seriously undermined the confidence in the effectiveness of global cooperation in tackling climate change,” said the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, in the aftermath of the criticisms directed at Beijing by US President Joe Biden. , who at the G20 summit in Rome said he was disappointed by China’s lack of ambition in fighting global warming. The current phase “poses serious challenges to survival and human development and all countries must work together to face it” added the spokesman, reiterating the concept of “common but differentiated responsibilities” that China promotes and which sees the Developed countries in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Then came the appeal of Chinese President Xi Jinping who is not present in Glasgow: “Do more against climate change”. Xi also called on “all parties to take stronger action to tackle the climate challenge together”. Xi also urged developed countries “not only to do more, but also to support developing nations”.

Judgment day

Time is running out, “there is a minute until midnight and we have to act now.” In Sean Connery’s homeland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks about the delays in tackling climate change by unleashing the metaphor of the 007 films, where there is sometimes a force to neutralize to avoid the end of the world. “The tragedy is that this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real.” In the speech with which he opens Cop 26 in Glasgow, Johnson warned that a two-degree increase in global temperatures would put food supplies at risk, three degrees more would lead to more fires and cyclones, while with four degrees more “we say goodbye to entire cities. “” The longer we fail to act, the worse the conditions we will get and the higher the price we will eventually have to pay when the ongoing catastrophe forces us to act. “

Johnson he dedicated a central passage to the new generations: “and let’s not take serious action against climate change, it will be too late tomorrow for our children”. As for the apparently successful outcomes of the Copenhagen (2009) and Paris (2015) conferences, Johnson admitted: “All these promises risk becoming nothing more than a bla bla bla”, thus surprisingly quoting the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg .

