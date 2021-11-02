Cop26: Biden will tighten measures against methane leaks – Last Hour

(see Cop26: von der Leyen, with Biden … ‘at 11.00 am) (ANSA) – ROME, 02 NOV – The United States will tighten measures against methane leaks from its oil and gas wells, as part of its strategy to combat climate change. US administration sources report this to the BBC, specifying that President Joe Biden will soon announce the restoration of the rules canceled by his predecessor, Donald Trump.



Today at the Cop26 conference underway in Glasgow, a new partnership will be announced to reduce gas emissions by at least 30% by 2030. An initiative led by the United States and the EU to which China, Russia and India have not joined, among the main methane emitters.


