Cop26, Biden’s “nap” during the summit. Republicans: “Embarrassing”

The US president closed his eyes for a few minutes during the speeches of the leaders





LaPresse / Ap / CorriereTv



(LaPresse) A short ‘nap’ for the president of the United States Joe Biden, during the speeches of world leaders in Glasgow on the occasion of Cop26. During the opening speeches, Biden, sitting in the auditorium with a cup of coffee in front of him, was filmed closing his eyes for a few minutes. The US president, who is 79, had arrived in Scotland yesterday directly from the G20 in Rome, where he had spent two very intense days. Several Republican Party Twitter accounts call the images “embarrassing”, but there are also those who defend Biden claiming that the president was “just resting his eyes”. The president then opens his eyes again when a member of his staff approaches to whisper something to him. Shortly after, the US president then took the stage for his speech.