World

Cop26, Biden’s “nap” during the summit. Republicans: “Embarrassing”

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

The US president closed his eyes for a few minutes during the speeches of the leaders

LaPresse / Ap / CorriereTv

(LaPresse) A short ‘nap’ for the president of the United States Joe Biden, during the speeches of world leaders in Glasgow on the occasion of Cop26. During the opening speeches, Biden, sitting in the auditorium with a cup of coffee in front of him, was filmed closing his eyes for a few minutes. The US president, who is 79, had arrived in Scotland yesterday directly from the G20 in Rome, where he had spent two very intense days. Several Republican Party Twitter accounts call the images “embarrassing”, but there are also those who defend Biden claiming that the president was “just resting his eyes”. The president then opens his eyes again when a member of his staff approaches to whisper something to him. Shortly after, the US president then took the stage for his speech.

November 2, 2021 – Updated November 2, 2021, 09:31

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the Taliban kill two guests, they listened to music

2 days ago

In Newsstand on the Fatto Quotidiano of 2 November: To save the climate they fly on 400 jets. The 120 big players move to Glasgow, polluting all over the place

13 hours ago

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has announced his resignation

6 hours ago

The betrayal of the 007 Afghans: trained by the United States now they fight with Isis-K

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button