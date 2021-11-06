Cop26 | China does not sign a stop to energy from coal, does not present new commitments and increases production. Result: schools and highways closed due to pollution

The fifth day of the Cop26 in Glasgow dedicated to young people opened with the outburst of Greta Thunberg on Twitter: “This is no longer a climate conference. It is a festival of the greenwashing for rich countries “. The news from Beijing, where highways and school playgrounds have been closed due to heavy pollution, while China, main polluter in the world, has increased the production of coal. And it continues (it is not the only one) not to take measures. This time accompanied by United States And Australia, does not sign the agreement to stop the energy production from coal (signed by 47 states and other financial organizations and institutions) and does not even present new commitments, as did other 23 states. So he prefers not to set a date for theexit from the country’s coal, announcing only the stop to construction of exchanges abroad. But even among the states that establish new commitments there are those who do it with scarce results. This is the case of the Poland, which aims to close with coal practically in the middle of the century.

THE AGREEMENTS ON COAL AND THE GREAT ABSENTS – After failure to sign the 25-party agreement (between countries and institutions financial) to block new investments abroad related to coal energy by the end of 2022, Petroleum And gas (to which they have not even joined India, Russia, Japan, Korea, France e Germany), Beijing does not even sign the joint commitment to exit from coal “within the decade of 2030 (or as soon as possible thereafter) for major economies and by the decade of 2040 (or as soon as possible thereafter) to level global“. There are no China and India, but not even the United States and Australia. One wonders within which decade these powers would be ready to say goodbye to coal. On the other hand, the major world producers from 2018 to 2021 (International Energy of Energy data) are China, India, Indonesia, United States. While Australia, with 58% ofelectricity which derives from coal, has strong interests in building infrastructure, as it is the largest exporter in the world.

THE CRISIS OF CHINA – Meanwhile, Beijing has increased the production daily coal of over one million tons as part of efforts to alleviate the energy crisis. The largest coal importer in the world, in fact, has been struggling with for months blackout and rationing of electricity which have caused serious problems in the production and production chain supplying. The National Commission for Development and Reform (Ed), the leading Chinese body engaged in economic planning, announced that the production daily average of coal has risen to over 11.5 million tons since mid-October, an increase of 1.1 million tons since the end of September. The consequences could be disastrous for the country which in just one year was able to to produce, according to a recent analysis by Bloomberg, the same amount of carbon dioxide as in the United States, India, Russia and Japan put together. In fact, China alone emits 13 billion annually tons of CO2, against the 6.6 billion of the USA, the approximately 6 billion of the whole of Europe, the 2.2 billion of India. And the effects are part of the daily life of the citizens: according to the national meteorological office, one thick haze of smog has enveloped areas of northern China, with visibility in some areas reduced to less than 200 meters. The Beijing authorities have attributed the situation to “unfavorable weather conditions and diffusion of regional pollution”. Schools in the capital have been ordered to to interrupt physical education classes and outdoor activities while you treat highways for major cities (including Shanghai, Tianjin e Harbin) were closed to traffic due to the scarce visibility.

BEHIND COMMITMENTS, THERE IS EVERYTHING – But that is not all. In an official note from COP 26 which updates on the negotiations and on the various agreements made, it is reported that “at least 23 states have hired new ones engagements to gradually eliminate the coal from their energy production “. Once again there is no China, but there are Poland, Ukraine, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Egypt, Spain, Nepal, Singapore, Chile. Then, however, you have to understand what that ‘gradually‘which, unless the commitments are all identical (which is unlikely), will offer a varied landscape of possibilities and time horizons. And some data is already known. For Ukraine (Europe’s third largest coal fleet after Germany And Poland) means ending coal-fired power by 2035, for Chile it means trying to anticipate the current target of 2040. And if in Europe it was already planned to switch off further 160 power stations by 2030 (half of the total), Poland – although committed not to build new plants – will arrive twenty years later. All confirmed by the Polish climate minister, Anna Moskwa: Warsaw will phase out the coal by 2049. Just in time to see if the planet it will have reached net zero emissions by 2050.