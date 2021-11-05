Cop26: DiCaprio on the front line to save the Earth

When we talk about the environment Leonardo Dicaprio is at the forefront and could not miss the COP26 summit (Conference of Parties) on the future of the planet.

UN Testimonial for the climate change, wore a multicolored pin with the ring of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda exsymbol of the ecological battle.

Upon arrival a Glasgow was attacked by journalists and was also hunted by a ‘Australian Aboriginal who yelled at him plead the cause of fracking (hydraulic billing) in the lands of indigenous people of Australia. Her name is Rikki Dank and runs a Aboriginal art gallery in Dubai.

Recall that Di Caprio has always been a advocate of reducing carbon emissions and it is done promoter of many initiatives to preserve the planet from climate change and it is spent even for the natives.

It started in 1998 after the success of the colossal Titanic, which allowed him to create a Foundation, an ‘non-profit organization aimed at promoting environmental awareness.

And also close friend of Greta Thunberg, so it didn’t surprise anyone to see him there. AND’ landed in Scotland on a scheduled flight, just to avoid private jets.

On the occasion of the Paris Accords, he also ha bought an island in Belize to save its mangroves from deforestation.

He collected millions of dollars between auctions and charity gala and has them donated to various environmental associations. It also has produced some documentaries to show the world the problems of the Earth.

In short, it was not a credible COP26 without Di Caprio.

Antonella Cutolo