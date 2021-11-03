Cop26, Draghi at the first speech speaks to activists: «Forward together. But renewables are not enough: alternatives are needed “

At the first COP26 round table on «Action and solidarity», Mario Draghi in Glasgow spoke before activist Nisreen Elsaim, one of the protagonists of the pre-Cop that was held in Milan a month ago. And it was to her that he made an appeal for intergenerational collaboration: «It is essential to listen to the voice of our young people. At the pre-Cop in Milan, the young activists elaborated proposals and identified priorities on crucial issues, such as how to foster a sustainable recovery. And Nisreen – he added – was one of the most active among the young activists. We have listened to your voice, Nisreen, loud and clear. Now we must move forward, together, starting with a successful COP26 here in Glasgow ». Speaking, instead, to his counterparts – the leaders of the most industrialized countries -, the prime minister stressed that the time has come to set concrete objectives. “We must commit to ambitious emission reductions starting this decade to prevent a catastrophe. As we plan the next steps, we need to set concrete goals. This requires creativity, ambition and solid economic plans ».

Draghi also focused on the opportunities that Italy and the whole European Union can seize thanks to the Next generation Eu: “The member states have decided to transform the pandemic into an opportunity, with an acceleration of the environmental transition and growth fairer and more sustainable “. However, the Italian premier reiterated that a change of direction for the climate cannot be separated from innovation, both in the field of renewable energy – “the European Commission tells us that they may not be sufficient to achieve the ambitious goals we have set for 2030 and 2050 »-, both for the development of new batteries, trying to go beyond the current lithium technology. During the speech, Draghi also presented his proposal to deepen public-private collaboration in the fight against climate change: “I would really like to invite all multilateral development banks and the World Bank to seriously engage in risk sharing with the sector. private. I suggest to create here, during this COP26, a task force that prepares a project in this sense ».

