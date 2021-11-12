Cop26: Draghi, our credibility depends on actions not on words – Politics

“We must go beyond” the results of the G20, “pursue more ambitious goals at COP26, solve logistical problems in the distribution of vaccines, increase funds for fragile countries and above all we must respect our commitments. Our credibility depends on what we do, not from what we say “. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this in a video sent to the Paris Peace Forum. “Protecting the environment, preserving public health, pursuing an economic recovery for all. These crises are intertwined and must be addressed at the same time,” he said.

“At the G20 in Rome the international community showed its willingness to work together: we must build on this with urgency and determination”, added Draghi. “We must act united: the failure of one can mean defeat for all”, he stressed. “Closing our gaps in ambition requires courageous and effective multilateralism. From climate change to the pandemic we face pressing global challenges. We must act quickly to cut emissions, increase access to vaccines, support the recovery of the poorest countries”, he added. “During the G20 we pledged to keep” rising temperatures below 1.5 degrees and “to cut emissions this decade. We overcame health protectionism, secured vaccine donations. We supported the IMF for new rights. special levy for countries in need “.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi will be in Paris today to participate in the International Conference on Libya. It can be read in a note from Palazzo Chigi, which formalizes the program: 12.30 – Meeting with the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysée. 2.45 pm – Arrival at the Maison de la Chimie, venue of the event. 15.00 – Participation in the Plenary Session of the Conference. 6.30 pm – Joint press conference of France, Italy, Germany, the UN and Libya.