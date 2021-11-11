Cop26, Germany Spain and 5 other countries say no to nuclear power in the EU taxonomy. Italy remains at the window and does not participate

Silent assent. For nuclear power. Why to the Cop26, the Italian government has given yet another proof of the path it wants to take with respect to the energy of the atom. And he did so by not attending the Cop26 press conference during which Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Denmark, Ireland and Spain, on the other hand, they took a clear position, signing a declaration against the inclusion of nuclear power in the EU taxonomy. A move that knows a lot of response to the letter sent in mid-October, to the European Commission, with which 12 countries, in the front line France, asked to recognize nuclear energy as a low-emission energy source, to be included in the EU plans for the “transition towards climate neutrality”. Together with Paris, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania.

“NUCLEAR OUTSIDE TAXONOMY”. BUT ROME DOES NOT ATTEND – This time it was Germany’s turn to lead the anti-nuclear group of countries. “Nuclear energy cannot be a solution to the climate crisis,” said the German environment minister Svenja Schulze, according to which technologies are too risky, slow and unsustainable. Not only. Placing nuclear energy on the list approved by the EU would risk “diverting funds from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar” and, according to the German minister, “undermine the credibility” of the taxonomy of sustainable finance itself. To underline the position taken by Italy, by not signing the declaration together with the other countries, too Eleonora Evi And Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesperson for Europa Verde. “In recent days we have repeatedly denounced the suspicion of an agreement between Italy and France to allow nuclear power to be considered a sustainable investment, in exchange for the inclusion of gas” they commented, underlining that it would be a “wicked agreement, which would divert the funds intended for the ecological transition towards the nuclear industry of the French and the maintenance of the Italian gas industry, to which Cingolani never misses an opportunity to show support “.

THE POLITICAL POLEMIC – All inserted in the frame of a political controversy in Italian sauce, with the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, who announced, at a press conference in the House to present the proposals to the Lega’s budget law, that the Northern League intends to include nuclear power in the economic maneuver. “We are surrounded by power plants, because we cannot do as the France, or as the Slovenia? “Compared to a wind turbine that disfigures the landscape, I prefer a nuclear power plant” said Salvini, believing that the latest generation of nuclear power is “the cleanest, least expensive, least impactful, greener and safer energy in the world”. So much so that, on the same day that Germany and other European countries ask to exclude nuclear power from the taxonomy, in the Chamber, Maurizio Lupi Di Noi conItalia presents as the first signatory a motion to address the government to take into consideration what it calls “green nuclear power” so that Parliament discusses and votes in favor of fourth generation nuclear power. And remembering, not surprisingly, two truths: “That some nations are already making investments” and that “the EU itself is asking that green nuclear power be considered among renewable sources”. Because that is the critical point. The position that the EU Commission is taking, with the French presidency in the EU Council at the gates. By 7 December next, the European Commission will have to decide. And the deputy Rossella Muroni of ‘FaciamoEco’ has already announced: “If the Commission decides yes, we are ready for the referendum together with European committees and associations”. And in Italy? For Lupi it is necessary “that the referendum of 2011 be overcome” and guarantees “the unity of the center-right on a safe technology to be entrusted to Italian excellence”. Moral: now Parliament will have to schedule the proposal in an upcoming Montecitorio session.

THE REASONS FOR NO – But over two thousand people have already signed the petition to say no to the inclusion of nuclear and gas within the European green taxonomy, launched on change.org by the Observatory for ecological transition. “Salvini (who also talks about bill costs, ed) studies more: nuclear energy is very expensive as well as being extremely dangerous. The fact that narrative waste is not produced is as false as a flying donkey ”explained Angelo Bonelli. The data: “Nuclear energy costs € 16.3 kWh compared to € 3.7 kWh for solar energy. Besides being a dangerous energy, nuclear power only survives thanks to enormous public funding ”. Which would be subtracted from renewable sources. Instead, a strategy pursued by Germany which will close the last nuclear power plant in 2022 and approved its energy plan with the exclusive use of renewable energy starting from 2050.

THE FOURTH GENERATION NUCLEAR: BUT WHICH ONE? – Recently, Legambiente has published some questions and answers to dismantle the nuclear hoaxes. Here is an answer with respect to the safety of fourth generation nuclear power: “There are no fourth generation industrial plants and consequently bases for that statement. Generation IV technologies also provide for the development of “fast” reactors, of the fastbreeder type (self-fertilizers), which present greater safety problems and use Plutonium, which is the most radio-toxic of the radioactive elements and, above all, the most proliferating towards nuclear weapons “. And then there are the words of the Nobel Prize in Physics Giorgio Parisi: “For the fourth generation of nuclear fission plants that we talk about because they are safer – he explained to Corriere della Sera – now there are only prototypes, which must prove their quality; however they are always excluded where people live. It is different if the Chinese want to build them in remote areas ”.