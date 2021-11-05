Cop26, Greta: ‘It is clear to everyone that it is a failure’ – COP26

“It is clear to everyone that CoP26 is a failure“. This was stated by Greta Thunberg from the stage in Glasgow, accusing the leaders and powerful of the world of” knowing well “what they are doing:” good speeches “to hide” empty words and bla bla bla “. The young Swedish activist denounces the conference on the climate underway in Scotland as the one that has “excluded the most” voices from below, says that the threat of climate change cannot be addressed “with the same methods” that have led the world to face it and accuses the delegates of leverage “quirks and incomplete statistics” to safeguard “the business and the status quo”.

“How long will it take before the leaders of nations understand that their inaction destroys the environment? We are in a crisis, a disaster that happens every day. Africa is responsible for 3% of historical emissions, but suffers the brunt of the climate crisis. But how can there be climate justice if they don’t listen to the countries most affected? We will continue to fight. ”Vanessa Nakate said this speaking at COP26 in Glasgow.

At Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow the Fridays for Future climate strike, with the participation of Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate. Thousands of people, mostly young people, gathered in the park’s avenues. The goal is to march to central George Street, where Greta and Vanessa will talk. The sky is overcast, it does not rain and the atmosphere is festive, with the kids raising signs calling for climate action. At the head of the procession boys from the indigenous peoples of the Amazon, with the typical headdress of colored feathers.

And it is to young people that today Cop26 in Glasgow is dedicated. The UNFCCC youth committee, Youngo, presents its Climate Declaration and confronts political leaders and experts. In the afternoon, at 4:00 pm local time (5:00 pm in Italy), the meeting of education ministers is scheduled, which will also be attended by the Italian minister, Patrizio Bianchi, and his colleague from the ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani. At 5.30 pm local time (6.30 pm in Italy) Minister Cingolani will present the document “Youth4Climate Manifesto”, which contains the results of the Youth4Climate Conference in Milan in September. The young people involved have the opportunity to discuss their concrete proposals with the ministers participating in COP26.

“We too came to Glasgow from Italy to tell the leaders that they must treat the climate emergency as an emergency, they must stop beating around the bush, using our words and then not making decisions. Just prioritize the interests of the companies of the fossil sources. We need to put the health of the environment and citizens at the center, make commitments and put them into action. But immediately, not in 2050. We say to leaders ‘act now, otherwise you’ll make fun of us’ “. Thus Martina Comparelli, one of the Italian spokespersons of Fridays for Future, explains to ANSA the participation of a group of Italians in the climate strike organized at Kelvingrove Park, with Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate. “Today we are about twenty Italians here at the climate strike – explains Comparelli, 28 years old from Milan – for tomorrow, at the demonstration that will start at 12 always from Kelvingrove Park, other of our compatriots will arrive”. The activist says she arrived in Glasgow by train from Brussels, where she works, avoiding taking the plane because it produces too many greenhouse gases. “Most of us came here by train – he explains – we do it because we feel like living according to our principles”. Comparelli says that the Italians of Fridays for Future in Glasgow have found hospitality with other activists (the hotels in the days of Cop26 cost from 500 euros a day upwards). “A colleague of mine and I settled in the home of an elderly couple – he explains – found on the HumanHotel website, where people offer to host for free. The two elderly people told us that this is their contribution to the fight for the climate” .

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, winks at the environmentalist protest on the climate change dossier, a protest relaunched by the results for now interlocutors of the UN conference underway in Glasgow (CoP26). And he does so – after having spoken in first person to the CoP as at the G20 summit in Rome and urged the leaders to accelerate the pace – by spreading on his social profiles the images of a meeting he had last night with Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan activist called to animate today, alongside the Swedish Greta Thunberg, one of the key gatherings organized by the environmental movement in the Scottish city. The Prince of Wales and Vanessa, reports Clarence House, home of the official London residence of Elizabeth II’s eldest son, spoke of “the role that young people can play in ensuring the health of the planet for the next generations”. The African girl – known for having led high-impact campaigns against deforestation in the Congo – showed herself to be smiling and cordial in face to face with Carlo, a pioneer of the environmental cause for decades.