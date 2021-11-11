CoP26: Greta, UN declares global emergency on climate – COP26

Greta Thunberg and other young activists have prepared a legal petition for the UN to ask the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to formally declare the problem of global warming as a “systemic climate emergency”. This was reported by the Guardian after having examined the document, which emerged on the sidelines of the Cop26 international climate conference, underway in Glasgow, against which the young Swedish champion of the environment protested in the square with tens and tens of thousands of peers, denouncing the work as bankruptcy and repeatedly pointing to “the blah blah blah” of world leaders.

Among the 14 original promoters of the petition, in addition to Greta Thunberg, there are militants in the battle against climate change from all continents, such as Ranton Anjain and Litokne Kabua, from the Marshall Islands (who risk being submerged), Ridhima Pandey (India), Alexandria Villaseñor (USA), and Ayakha Melithafa (South Africa).

In the version of the text filtered by the Guardian, the activists ask Secretary General Guterres and other UN agencies to “set in motion a generalized United Nations response to the emergency”. And to do so in terms of “global climate action” at all levels.

Citing as an example what has been done in recent months by Guterres and other glass palace bodies to arrange coordinated action in response to the Covid pandemic, Greta & co. they add: “The climate emergency, which threatens every person on the planet in the foreseeable future, is at least as serious as the global pandemic. That is why it requires similar urgent international action”.