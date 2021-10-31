Cop26 in Glasgow, the most important climate summit of recent years kicks off: the challenge of the leaders and the risk of flop – The video

The most anticipated global summit of recent years has begun. The work of Cop26 in Glasgow, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will last until 12 November, opens today, 31 October. The appointment is particularly important because it comes 6 years after the 2015 Paris agreements, in which 196 Countries have pledged to ensure that the rise in global warming from pre-industrial levels remains below 2 degrees Celsiuspreferably 1.5. The next ten years will be crucial: in Glasgow, world leaders will have to present the plans studied in recent years to ensure that they keep faith with the goal by the deadline of 2030. The last year has seen us witnesses and victims of catastrophic events in the most diverse areas of the world. From the floods in Uganda and Turkey to the rains in Greenland, from the fires in Europe and North Africa to those in Siberia, attention on the issue is skyrocketing. The latest IPCC report has ascertained the responsibility of the human being in the climate disaster, and young activists are asking in the streets and in institutional offices to make radical decisions.

But despite the urgency, the risk that not everything will go as hoped is real. A few days from the start of the summit, the United Nations presented the new one Production Gap Report, with a rather daunting result. The document highlights that, if the States do not immediately change course, by 2030 there will be a reduction of only 7.5% of annual greenhouse gas emissions: a much lower percentage than the 55% necessary to keep the temperature below 1 ° and middle. Describing the report, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres commented that “less than a week before the Glasgow COP26 we are on track for the catastrophe.” Over the next few days, eyes will be focused above all on the two great giants of pollution: the United States and China.

The giants of pollution: USA vs China

The United States, which is historically the most polluting country, clearly surpasses China in the number of emissions per capita (15% against the 6%). China, however, in recent years has no equal in the amount of greenhouse gases released: according to the latest data, it is responsible for 27% of global emissions, against11% of the USA. Despite the commitment expected of both, neither country looks good at the conference. Xi Jinping, head of the People’s Republic, has already made it known that he will not take part in the summit in person, while Joe Biden, the democratic leader of the States, risks arriving with nothing in hand. Biden is trying to get his own party to support the Build back better Act, the plan for almost 2 trillion dollars which also contains the plan for the reduction of emissions.

The great absent

In addition to Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will also be missing. While the latter will have to face a trial for crimes against humanity linked to his management of the Covid-19 epidemic, Putin assured that the Russian “level” delegation will be present, albeit with different objectives. The Kremlin would like, like other powers, to move the deadline for zero emissions from 2050 to 2060, and has communicated this to Boris Johnson, in charge of doing the honors at Cop26. The British Prime Minister is trying together with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to arrive in Glasgow with a web of relations already intertwined. While Draghi wanted to take the opportunity of the G20 in Rome this weekend (and of the Milan PreCop at the beginning of October) to gather consensus on the fight against emissions, Johnson has spent the last few weeks on the phone with world leaders to avoid the risk of flop . But Putin’s absence has lowered Johnson’s expectations. So much so that the British Prime Minister has defined the chances of success of the summit as “uncertain”.

Who row against

Foreshadowing the risk “blah blah blah” (Greta Thunberg dixit), there is the cumbersome role of those who, even in secret, try to slow down progress. A Greenpeace investigation revealed that some states and various lobbies have tried to hack the IPCC report on the climate, putting pressure on the UN group to revise the most uncomfortable conclusions in order to continue the usual emissions regime for longer than planned. Among the countries involved are Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia.

