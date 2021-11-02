World
Cop26, India freezes the planet’s hopes
GLASGOW. More than the United Nations climate conference, it looks like the Motor Show of the environment. Gleaming stands, electric cars, sponsors, bars and restaurants, side events, a huge crowd of delegates from every corner of the planet. Access to the Glasgow Convention Center requires a quick test and a couple of hours in a patient queue. The first day of the summit, already in the crosshairs of the English press for the rare disorganization, is dedicated to the catwalk of world leaders.