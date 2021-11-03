Cop26 is a circus between James Bond, Hitler and Chinese Greta

“How nice it is to feel good”, sang Giorgio Gaber in Power of the best. A power that was abused without restraint in Glasgow during the Cop26, from the over 100 world leaders who have come to the meeting, from the press and from activists always on the hunt for a photo and a short in the newspapers. This year, however, more than others, the participants in the Climate Conference have set up an environmental circus, pathetic and grotesque, as few have seen in the past.

James Bond and the Apocalypse at Cop26

The bar was immediately set very high by the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who in order not to be shot by the young people of FridaysForFuture and to take shelter from the arrows of Greta Thunberg, he immediately poured out the entire catastrophic repertoire: “We are on the verge of catastrophe”, he began with the same tone of Frankie the dinosaur. «The sirens are sounding, our planet is talking to us, we must listen, act and choose wisely. We are moving towards the climatic catastrophe, we are digging our grave with our hands: it is enough to kill ourselves with carbon, it is enough to drill and dig, we must save humanity ». Nothing less.

Guterres has treaded the hand, but since the exact same phrases have been repeated in the exact same way since the Eighties, the landlord, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, thought about renewing the repertoire of rhetoric a little. Inspired by a local idol, James Bond, he declared that the clock linked to the climate bomb that will destroy the world “runs furiously” and will explode soon “if we do nothing”. Johnson received a salvo of applause and all the newspapers in the world have headlines: «We as James Bond against climate change».

The hoped-for result was obtained and Johnson, although aware that a climatic atomic bomb is about to explode, took the polluting plane and not the ecological train to return comfortably and hypocritically to London. Activists immediately put him on the cross and he discovered that even rhetoric is no longer a free meal.

Anyone who does nothing for the climate is like Hitler

Not only politicians, however, have become caught up in climate anxiety. The archbishop of Canterbury had to make a sharp reverse as well, Justin Welby. Having established the premises of his environmentalist syllogism as a good Aristotelian – namely that in love and in war everything is allowed, and that the one against climate change is a war – he declared that those who do not commit themselves to stop climate change make a mistake more large than those who did not stop Hitler, thus allowing “a genocide on an infinitely greater scale”.

As you can imagine, the Jewish community got furious accusing the Anglican primate of downplaying the tragedy of the Holocaust, and so Welby had to ask forgiveness for the excessive hyperbole.

Joe Biden “rest your eyes”

Genocide, extinction, atomic bomb. The beasts at the Cop26 circus in Glasgow, without tamer, went wild. And since everything is valid, Joe Biden did not miss the opportunity to apologize for Donald Trump’s mistakes (never his own) and to proclaim that the US will lead the saviors of the planet “by setting a good example”. Too bad that while speaking these words at no cost, Senator Joe Manchin told the American press which could undermine Biden’s law which contains the climate package with which the US should set a good example to the world. It is possible that in the end the Democratic senator will retrace his steps and not make his president make a fool of himself in front of the whole world, but surely he will not give up before having largely limited the environmental effectiveness of the package proposed by Biden.

As reported in subheading from New York Times, the American leader is also in trouble for having asked, shortly before denouncing the “existential threat” of climate change in Glasgow, the fossil fuel giants at home to increase production to limit the energy crisis. A contradictory attitude towards the environment difficult to explain to activists, like the procession of over 80 polluting escort cars with which he toured the streets of Rome during the G20. Perhaps the president was thinking deeply of these things when he was surprised by the cameras listening to the interventions at COP26 with his eyes closed. Biden, very interested in the debate, seemed right in the arms of Morpheus but perhaps, as he writes the Associated Press, he was just “resting his eyes.”

Was Biden asleep or just resting his eyes? 🤔 The US president was filmed with his eyes closed on the first day of # COP26. pic.twitter.com/XeZvnF4kEK – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 2, 2021

Everything will change, but in 2070

On a frantic day, during which apocalyptic anxiety and wildest rhetoric dominated, an agreement was reached on limiting deforestation, but it is unclear why newspapers exalt a signatory (Biden) and demolish one. another (Bolsonaro).

The best news for the climate in the end came from the mouth of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised: “By 2070, India will reach the goal of carbon neutrality.” In 49 years, therefore, in spite of the mantra “now or never”.

An attitude similar to that of China, the largest CO2 emitter in the world, which snubbed the event. Xi Jinping preferred not to leave the country in times of pandemic, on the other hand, Ou Hongyi is talking about the Dragon, defined by Press the “Chinese Greta”.

We missed the “Chinese Greta”

Speaking to the Turin newspaper Ou seems to confirm the worst jokes and rumors about Chinese “fake”, especially when he refuses to criticize his country on pollution:

“There are no guilty and innocent people, above all there are no innocents. Developed countries move manufacturing industries to developing countries to exploit their land, water and air, nature and human lives that have been there for hundreds of thousands of years. This is a new colonialism. So who is the culprit? The problem is global and affects everyone, not a single country. Who benefits from Chinese industrial production? Certainly not only the Chinese ».

The activist then invites us to “use more hands and heart and less brain” to solve the climatic apocalypse. On this front at Cop26 in Glasgow, with a few exceptions, no one was spared.

@LeoneGrotti