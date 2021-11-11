Cop26: Italy drops to 30th place in the fight against climate change – Climate

Italy loses three positions and slips to 30 / o place in the ranking of 63 countries plus the EU in the fight against the climate crisis – Climate Change Performance Index 2022 – due to the slowdown in the development of renewables (34 / o place in the specific ranking ) and low performance in national climate policy. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) envisages a goal of reducing emissions at the economy level of 51% by 2030. This is what emerges from the annual report of the NGOs Germanwatch, Can (Climate action network) and NewClimate Institute in collaboration with Legambiente for Italy.

The report, explains Legambiente, takes into consideration the climatic performance of 63 countries, plus the European Union as a whole, which together represent 92% of global emissions. Performance is measured through the Climate Change Performance Index (Ccpi), taking as a reference parameter the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the commitments undertaken by 2030. The Ccpi is based for 40% on the emission trend, for 20 % on the development of both renewables and energy efficiency and the remaining 20% ​​on climate policy.

Also this year the first three positions of the ranking are “empty”, as no one has achieved the performance necessary to contain global warming within 1.5 degrees centigrade. Denmark, Sweden and Norway rank from fourth to sixth, especially for the development of renewables. At the bottom of the ranking, countries that export and use fossil fuels such as Saudi Arabia, Canada, Australia and Russia. This is what emerges from the annual report of Germanwatch, Can and NewClimate Institut with Legambiente for Italy.

“The worsening in the ranking of Italy – explains Mauro Albrizio, head of the European office of Legambiente – confirms the urgency of a drastic change of direction. The Pniec (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan) must be updated as soon as possible to guarantee a reduction of our greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the goal of 1.5 degrees centigrade, by at least 65% by 2030. Therefore, going well beyond the 51% target set by the NRP and confirming the phase-out of coal by 2025 without resorting to new gas plants. Italy has 70 billion available, allocated by the NRP for the ecological transition, to invest to overcome the pandemic crisis and tackle the climate emergency, through a green recovery based on a ambitious climate action, capable of bridging the delays of the Pniec and accelerating the decarbonisation of the Italian economy in line with the 1.5 degree objective of the Paris Agreement. Only in this way – concludes Albrizi or – Italy could be a protagonist in Europe in the common commitment to tackle the climate emergency. A challenge that we can and must win “.