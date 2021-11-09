Cop26: Italy drops to 30th place in the fight against climate change – COP26

Italy loses three positions and slips to 30 / o place in the ranking of 63 countries plus the EU in the fight against the climate crisis – Climate Change Performance Index 2022 – due to the slowdown in the development of renewables (34 / o place in the specific ranking ) and for a low performance in national climate policy. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) envisages a goal of reducing emissions at the economy level of 51% by 2030. This is what emerges from the annual report of the NGOs Germanwatch, Can (Climate action network) and NewClimate Institute in collaboration with Legambiente for Italy.

Also this year the first three positions of the ranking for the fight against the climate crisis of the 63 main countries of the planet are “empty”, since no one has achieved the performance necessary to contain global warming within 1.5 degrees centigrade. Denmark, Sweden and Norway rank from fourth to sixth, especially for the development of renewables. At the bottom of the ranking, countries that export and use fossil fuels such as Saudi Arabia, Canada, Australia and Russia.