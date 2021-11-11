World

Cop26: Italy in the agreement to get out of gas and oil – COP26

Italy has joined the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, an agreement between countries to exit oil and gas production, launched at COP26 in Glasgow by Denmark and Costa Rica.

Among other things, the agreement prohibits new licenses and concessions for new oil and gas exploration on Italian soil. ANSA in Glasgow learned this from sources of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The surprise US-China joint statement on climate change “is the product of sincere exchanges and active efforts to expand consensus” between the parties. Thus the spokesman for the Beijing Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin.

Even the Pope in a letter sent to the Catholics of Scotland, in which he expresses his regret for not having been able to attend the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, recalled the importance of climate change. “We implore the divine gifts of wisdom and strength upon those charged with leading the international community as they seek to meet this grave challenge with concrete decisions inspired by responsibility towards present and future generations. Time is running out; this opportunity must not be. wasted, unless we have to face God’s judgment for our inability to be faithful stewards of the world he has entrusted to our care “, wrote the pontiff.

