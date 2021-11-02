CoP26, Johnson closes the leaders’ summit: ‘A long way to go’ – COP26

Boris Johnson closes the leaders’ summit that introduced the work of the UN climate conference CoP26 in Glasgow with a spirit of “cautious optimism” after today’s declaration on deforestation, but warning that it still remains “a long way to go“The British premier, landlord, evokes the need to avoid prematurely all” exaggerated enthusiasm “and” false hopes “.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the private donors who entered the field in the fight against global warming as part of the UN COP26 conference. While he compared the partial result that emerged from the two days of the leaders’ summit to “a” football tie torn “in extra time”, underlining how the Glasgow game is not over and the ball is now “to the negotiators” in charge of continuing the negotiations in the coming days of the conference, which will continue until next week.

The US government has pledged to work with Congress to allocate up to $ 9 billion until 2030 to conserve and restore forests, as part of the plan against deforestation announced at COP26. This was announced by Joe Biden speaking in Glasgow.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at COP26 announced “one billion euros for the global commitment on forests. This includes 250 million euros for the Congo Basin “.

The number of countries that joined the COP26 commitment to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 rises to over 100 (from 80), according to the European Commission announced in a note. More than 100 countries representing 70% of the global economy have now joined the initiative launched by the EU and the US. By achieving this goal, over 200,000 premature deaths would be avoided, hundreds of thousands of asthma-related emergency visits, and over 20 million tons of crop losses annually. These are the estimates of the Coalition for Climate and Clean Air and the United Nations Environment Program, according to an EU note.

“In building a zero-carbon economy by 2060, Russia is relying, among other things, particularly on the resources available to us, such as forests and their ability to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. After all, the our country hosts 20% of the world’s forests “, said the Russian president Vladimir Putin in a video message to Cop26 in Glasgow, noting that Russia endorses the action plan against deforestation presented at the conference.

Launch of the ‘Eu Catalyst Partnership’, a $ 1 billion program to encourage investments in climate technologies. The president of the EU commission announced this from Glasgow Ursula von der Leyen. The program will see the joint commitment of the EU, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the European Investment Bank. “Innovation is leading the way, this is what our citizens want and we will not let them down,” said von der Leyen.

“The wounds brought to humanity by the Covid-19 pandemic and the phenomenon of climate change are comparable to those resulting from a global conflict. Just as in the aftermath of the Second World War, it is necessary that today the entire international community prioritizes the implementation of collective, supportive and far-sighted actions “. Pope Francis says this in a Message to COP26 which was read by the Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. “Unfortunately, we must bitterly note how far we are from achieving the desired objectives to combat climate change. It must be said honestly: we cannot afford it!”. “There is no more time to wait; by now, too many human faces are suffering from this climate crisis “, “we must act with urgency, courage and responsibility. Act also to prepare a future in which humanity is able to take care of itself and of nature”, are the words of the Pope.

The Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, announced at Cop26 in Glasgow that the Italian government joins the Global Energy Alliance, a fund from 10 billion dollars with Rockefeller Foundation, Ikea Foundation, Jeff Bezos’ Earth Foundation and other international financial institutions to accelerate the ecological transition in less developed countries.

“We must stop the devastation of the forests” of the globe. With these words British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formalized the announcement of the international commitment to stop the process of deforestation on the planet by 2030, opening the proceedings of the second day of the leaders’ summit at CoP6. Johnson stressed that the declaration was signed by countries that are home to 85% of the world’s forests and praised the accession of countries such as Russia, China, Indonesia, Colombia, Congo and Brazil. It also evoked “unprecedented” funding.

Jeff Bezos, founder of the American giant Amazon and one of the richest men in the world, promises a donation from 2 billion dollars to revive climate “degraded” land in Africa. The announcement came during an event in which Bezos participated alongside Prince Charles, heir to the British throne and protagonist yesterday of the start of the CoP (beyond the half stumbling block that became viral on the web on the steps of the podium), engaged with its foundation in promoting green projects and collecting contributions from the global private sector. “We must preserve what we have – said Bezos -, we must restore what we have lost and we must grow what we need without degrading the planet to the detriment of the generations to come”. “A total of two-thirds of the land in all of Africa is degraded, but this trend can be reversed,” he added, noting how “restoring land can improve soil fertility, increase yields, increase food security,” making water more available, creating jobs and boosting economic growth “. Not without underlining at the same time his interest on the front of “carbon capture” technologies, seen as a transition tool (contested by some sectors of environmentalism) on the road to a future zeroing of emissions to which the threat of change is attributed. climatic.

From a global initiative with the US president, Joe Biden, to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030, at the launch of a project on innovation and technologies of the future, with Bill Gates: the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Twitter, highlights the themes of the second day of work at Cop26 in Glasgow. “I am impatient – he writes – to address the main climate issues: the price of carbon, with Justin Trudeau; the fight against climate change through the development of infrastructures and the Global Commitment on Methane with Biden; the issue of forests; and the issue of innovation with Bill Gates and the president of Bei, Hoyer “. “It’s time to transforming climate aspiration into climate innovation. There coalition of First movers is committed to the clean technologies of tomorrow. Together we can reduce emissions in high-carbon industries “, he writes again publishing a photo of Cop 26, in which he appears next to the US president, Joe Biden. Near them, among others, also the US special envoy for the climate, John Kerry. “The carbon price works. As an efficient tool for reducing emissions and encouraging innovation, it is a pillar of EU climate policy”, wrote Ursula von der Leyen again, from Cop26 in Glasgow. “Happy to discuss with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, how to make the price of carbon fundamental for a global future with zero climate impact”, he adds, who in a speech attached to the message explains how the ideal would be to have “a price for the global carbon “. However, he warns, to prevent the system from getting around, “a border adjustment mechanism will be introduced. This means that if you get to the borders with a product” made with high emissions “you will have to pay a price as if you were” already in the market. emissions.

Meanwhile, the Japanese premier Fumio Kishida let the Japan to Glasgow. This is the first trip of the conservative leader since he became prime minister, in early October, and the day after the confirmation of the majority of his party in the elections for the renewal of the lower house. “I intend to make known our country’s intention to contribute to the goals of achieving carbon neutrality in the entire continent in Asia,” Kishida told the media before his departure. His visit, however, will be very short, as he plans to return to Tokyo the next day without even spending a night in the Scottish city. During the hectic day he will meet US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines. Last month, the Japanese executive formalized at the UN Convention on Climate Change, the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 46% by 2030, compared to 2013 levels.