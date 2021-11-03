Cop26, Johnson closes the leaders’ summit: “Good result but not enough”. Biden: “Xi made a big mistake not to come”

At the conclusion of the leaders’ summit at COP26 in Glasgow, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declares his “cautious optimism” on the commitments that countries have officially made to protect the planet. In his speech at the end of today to the UN climate conference, Johnson warned that “there is still a lot to do”, underlining the need to “prematurely avoid all exaggerated enthusiasm and false hopes”. The host of Cop26 then praised the private donors involved in the fight against climate change, reiterating that the Glasgow match is not over, however: “The partial result that emerged from the two days of the summit is just a football tie torn in extra time” Johnson said, “the ball now passes to the negotiators charged with continuing post-conference negotiations,” which will continue until next week.

The prime minister indicated the 100 billion financial commitment put on the table during the Cop26 in Glasgow as an important sum but also made it clear that “it will not be enough”. “We need more,” he admitted, replying to a journalist who had asked him about the expectations of the poorest countries threatened by global warming. Johnson then spoke on the delicate issue between his country and France. ‘You ask me if the UK has changed its mind on the fisheries issue? The answer is no”. The dispute concerns access to fishing areas after Brexit, for which numerous talks are underway aimed at unblocking the negotiations. US President Joe Biden also draws the conclusions of COP26. “We have done a lot but there is still a lot to do,” he said, along the lines of Prime Minister Johnson. “We need to accelerate and focus on infrastructure, including oil so that it is safer, and invest in wind and solar,” he continued. Biden then continued with a direct attack on Chinese President Xi Jinping: «He made a serious mistake not to come to either the G20 or the Cop26. I am not worried about an armed conflict with China, there is no reason, but I expect China to follow the rules like everyone else ».

Read also: