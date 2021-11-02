Cop26 kicks off in Glasgow. Sturgeon “pessimist”. From targets on heating to instruments for measuring emissions: the objectives

Just over ten days to understand what the future of the planet will be. After the inaugural ceremony of the Cop 26 in Glasgow, which took place yesterday, coinciding with the closing day of the G20 in Rome and the handover between the COP25 president in Chile, Carolina Schmidt and the president of COP26, the British Alok Sharma, today we start with the World Leaders Summit. And with the latest messages from the ‘hosts’. On the one hand, the words of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “If Glasgow fails, everything fails and we have a 6 out of 10 chance of success”. On the other, those of first minister of the Scottish local government, Nicola Sturgeon, which shares “pessimism”Attributed to Johnson on the outcome of the international UN climate conference COP26 but, at the same time, stressed the importance of putting it aside to try to overturn the table of negative predictions.

TODAY THE LEADER SUMMIT – At Cop26, which will continue until November 12, today and tomorrow are the days of heads of state and government. The World Leaders Summit will be opened at 12 (local time) by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After him they will talk Mario Draghi (Italy is a COP partner) and the Prime Minister of Barbados My Amor Mottley which will represent the urgency, that is the countries that risk being submerged by the rising seas. At the summit, in addition to the British documentary maker David Attenborough, the secretary general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and Prince Charles of Windsor who will replace Queen Elizabeth whose doctors have been banned from attending for health reasons. Presidents and prime ministers will announce their respective countries’ goals for decarbonisation. Not all have submitted updated national commitments (Ndc, National Determined Contributions) for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and, even among the states that have done so, most are not really in line with the goal (dictated by science) of remaining below the threshold of 1.5 ° of global warming. The main objective of the Conference of the Parties is precisely that of gathering more ambitious commitments from the individual States. According to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, even more so in the COP area, where they are almost involved two hundred states. And there is everything from world power to some of the poorest nations in the world with areas that are in danger of disappearing within the next few decades.

THE OBJECTIVES – Therefore, a more complicated job is expected than the G20 in Rome has already been, during which the major powers of the Earth were unable to find an agreement, for example, on the time needed to achieve climate neutrality. In the final document, the target is “within or around half a century”. But we cannot only set ourselves the goal with respect to the threshold not to be exceeded of global warming, because to achieve it, it is necessary to put in place a series of tools. Meanwhile, mobilize the climate finance, that is, financial aid from more developed countries to poorer ones: and deliver those 100 billion of dollars per year before 2023 (date foreseen by the OECD). Another fundamental element will be that of rules for measuring emissions, in short, everything established in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. It is not just a question of objectives, but of transparency and, therefore, of the concrete effectiveness of the measures that will be taken by individual states. Because the actual reduction of pollution will depend precisely on the rules on the counting of emissions and on the trading of quotas of these emissions between countries, which have already caused other Cops to fail several times.

WHO WILL BE THERE (AND WHO NOT) – Among others, the president of the United States will be present in Glasgow Joe Biden, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the French premier Emmanuel Macron, the Japanese premier Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of India Narendra Modi, with whom a fundamental ‘negotiation’ for the success of the COP has been open for weeks, but also the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the president of the European commission Ursula von der Leyen. Absent, however, some heads of state of the main greenhouse gas emitting countries: the Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin, but also the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro and the Turkish Recep Tayyp Erdogan.