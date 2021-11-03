Cop26, last day of summit between leaders: agreement to stop deforestation by 2030. EU and US announce methane emissions cut

End the deforestation by 2030 with a commitment from 19.2 billion dollars. This is the declaration signed by the countries hosting the85% of the world’s forests on the second and final day of the summit between world leaders in the context of Cop26 from Glasgow. “We have to stop the devastation of forests, ”said the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announcing the international commitment and opening the proceedings of the second day of the World Leaders Summit. Johnson praised the membership of countries such as Russia, China, Indonesia, Colombia, Congo and – crucially – the Brazil, speaking of “unprecedented” funding. Among the signatories of the ‘Glasgow Declaration on Forests and the Earth’ there are in fact also Jair Bolsonaro, Xi Jinping And Vladimir Putin. On the commitments for the decarbonization and the reduction of emissions instead, enormous distances remain between countries. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a global initiative with the US president, Joe Biden, to reduce emissions from methane of the 30% by 2030.

Commitment to deforestation – The fight against climate change and to preserve “the biodiversity“Are two sides of the same coin, said Prime Minister Johnson, addressing the assembly of delegates from the various countries attending the Glasgow conference as host. “We cannot face the devastating loss of habitat and natural species – he stressed – without fighting climate change. And we can’t tackle climate change without it to protect the environment, the forests and respect the rights of indigenous peoples who are its custodians “. As for the announced agreement, the British Prime Minister highlighted how it was signed by “110 leaders whose countries cover 85% of the world’s forest assets ”. And that their signature also serves as a seal to the “crucial financial commitment” envisaged by the declaration (for just under 20 billion dollars) against the background of investment projects also linked to cooperation “of the private sector and philanthropists”.

Some of the funds will go to the Developing countries to restore the damaged land, address the plague of forest fires and support indigenous communities. Governments of 28 countries will also work to remove deforestation from global trade in food and other agricultural products like palm oil, the soy and the cocoa. These are among the industries that contribute the most to killing some trees. A $ 1.5 billion fund will also be established to protect the world’s second largest tropical rainforest, in Congo basin.

Reduction of methane emissions – The president of the EU Commission von der Leyen it also relaunched the initiative to reduce the 30% methane emissions by 2030, which they have already joined 60 countries, according to his statements. The initiative was taken in concert with the US president, Joe Biden, which according to the Bbc will shortly announce the restoration of the rules canceled by his predecessor, Donald Trump. The United States, administration sources said, will tighten measures against methane leaks from its oil and gas wells as part of their strategy to combat climate change. However, they have also joined the initiative led by the United States and the EU China, Russia And India, one of the main methane emitters.

Biden’s words – It is a call to “do what is right” what Biden has addressed to 120 leaders gathered in Glasgow. “Let’s get to work, we can do it and it will have a generational impact,” said the US president, urging us to “work together” to put an end to the climate crisis. Forest conservation is “essentialBiden said. “The conservation of our forests and of other ecosystems critical is an indispensable element in maintaining our climate goals, ”Biden said. “Forests have the potential to reduce the carbon globally of over a third“, he added. The plan agreed in Glascow, which Biden called the “first of its kind”, will, among other things, stop the loss of forests and create chains from sustainable procurement. “At every step we will work in collaboration with people,” he added.

Putin’s announcement – “In building an economy a zero emissions by 2060 Russia relies, among other things, particularly on the resources available to us, such as forests and their ability to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. After all, our country hosts the 20% of the world’s forests, ”said the Russian president Vladimir Putin in a video message to Cop26 in Glasgow. “Russia supports the project of joint statement on forests and land use proposed for approval at today’s meeting. We expect its implementation to facilitate one more close cooperation among all states interested in forest conservation, ”Putin said. “This will undoubtedly serve to achieve the objectives of reducing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere set out in the Paris agreement,” concluded the Russian president.

Bezos promises 2 billion for Africa – Jeff Bezos, founder of the American giant Amazon and man among the richest in the world, promises a donation from 2 billion dollars to give life back to land “degraded“From the climate in Africa. The announcement came during an event that Bezos attended alongside the Prince Charles, heir to the British throne and protagonist yesterday of the start of COP26. “We must preserve what we have – said Bezos – we must restore what we have lost and we must grow what we need without degrading the planet to the detriment of generations that will come “. “A total of two-thirds of lands across Africa is degraded, but this trend can be reversed“, Added mister Amazon, noting how“ restoring the lands can improve the fertility of the soil, increase yields, increase food security, makemore water available, create jobs and boost economic growth “. Not without parallel underlining his own interest on the front of technologies “for the carbon capture“, Seen as a transitional tool (contested by some sectors of environmentalism) on the road to a future zeroing of emissions.