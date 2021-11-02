CoP26: minister Gb apologizes to disabled minister Israel – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – LONDON, 02 NOV – Official apologies also from the British Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries, George Eustice, against his disabled Israeli colleague, Karine Elharrar, who was forced to renounce her participation in CoP26 yesterday of Glasgow on the climate due to a disruption of the organization of the event that caused a sensation and outrage: in Israel and beyond.



“We deeply apologize for this incident,” the minister told the BBC, after Elharrar was invited as a restorative act to also participate in today’s face-to-face, on the sidelines of the climate conference, between the British and Israeli prime ministers. Boris Johnson and Naftali Bennett, as well as being received by Foreign Office number two, James Cleverly. “We would never have found ourselves in this situation if Israel had communicated these particular needs to us”, however, Eustice tried to justify himself; not without admitting in any case that “obviously something went wrong” in the organization.



Organization under fire also for the various hitches reported in these first days, as well as for the long queues that continue to register in the access of delegates to the sessions of the UN conference underway in Glasgow: against the background of the faded security checks, of the related health checks to the Covid alert and in general to the gigantism of an event to which over 25,000 people are admitted only by counting the insiders. (HANDLE).

