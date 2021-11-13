COP26, no signature by Italy of the pact on the stop to endothermic by 2035
At COP26 Italy has not signed the agreement to ban the sales of endothermic cars by 2035. A choice also shared by other important countries of the Old Continent such as France, Germany and Spain. It should be noted that no binding decisions can emerge from the conference in which climate problems were discussed in which 197 countries participated. However, the political weight it is however very relevant.
Speaking precisely of the Old Continent, we know very well that the European Commission last July it presented the Fit for 55 package which includes a series of proposals to achieve the objectives contained in the European Green Deal. With regard to the transport sector, the Commission had proposed a stop to the sales of endothermic cars from 2035. Given what emerged from the COP26 appointment, it is clear that negotiations between member countries they will be really very complex to arrive at the eventual approval of this package of proposals.
The whole can easily be seen as an advance of the positions that the various European countries will hold. But why did Italy say no?
The reason for Italy’s position is explained by the Corriere della Sera which reports the statements by Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economic Development. According to the minister, the ecological transition must be addressed with a technologically neutral approach. Decarbonisation cannot become synonymous with electricity.
We must face the ecological transition with a technologically neutral approach: decarbonisation cannot become synonymous with electricity. Thus we make a path that must be rational become ideological.
Also, there is concern for the auto components sector in Italy which with a quick transition of the electric could be blown away since an electric car engine has very few parts. Furthermore, the Italian minister is concerned that Europe will not close the door to possible alternatives, including hydrogen. Research on non-fossil fuels on which Italian companies are investing must then continue.
Basically, the minister makes it clear that the farewell to internal combustion engines must not be linked only to the advent of 100% electric cars. For Giancarlo Giorgetti we must not fall into ideological traps because it is of no use to the environment, our industries and consumers. For the minister, the Italian government must speak clearly and with one voice in Europe.