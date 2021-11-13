COP26, no signature by Italy of the pact on the stop to endothermic by 2035

At COP26 Italy has not signed the agreement to ban the sales of endothermic cars by 2035. A choice also shared by other important countries of the Old Continent such as France, Germany and Spain. It should be noted that no binding decisions can emerge from the conference in which climate problems were discussed in which 197 countries participated. However, the political weight it is however very relevant.

Speaking precisely of the Old Continent, we know very well that the European Commission last July it presented the Fit for 55 package which includes a series of proposals to achieve the objectives contained in the European Green Deal. With regard to the transport sector, the Commission had proposed a stop to the sales of endothermic cars from 2035. Given what emerged from the COP26 appointment, it is clear that negotiations between member countries they will be really very complex to arrive at the eventual approval of this package of proposals.

The whole can easily be seen as an advance of the positions that the various European countries will hold. But why did Italy say no?