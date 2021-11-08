Cop26, Obama also criticized by activists in Glasgow. He condemns Trump’s “climate denial”, but they: “You promised 100 billion. Commitment betrayed”

It was not enough for him to present himself as “An island kid”, a son of the islands (Honolulu, specifically) which are among the places most at risk fromrising temperatures terrestrial. It didn’t even help to point the finger at his successor again, that Donald Trump who decided to unilaterally withdraw fromParis Agreement during his tenure. Former American President and Nobel Peace Prize, Barack Obama, was the most anticipated character of the day today at Cop26 from Glasgow, but despite the charisma and appeal that have characterized his interventions for years, this time he was unable to escape accusations by young activists for the climate that accused him of not having kept his promises in terms of investments in favor of the environment. He too, therefore, became part of the political circle of the “Blah blah blah” condemned by Greta Thunberg.

In his speech, anticipated by Cnn, the former president has thrown on the Trump administration most of the responsibility related to the lack of progress of the States on the subject of climate change, accusing her of “Four years of hostility towards climate science” and to have promoted the “Climate denial”: “In the United States, some of our progress on combating climate change stopped when my successor decided to unilaterally withdraw from the Paris Agreement in his first year in office. I wasn’t very happy with that, ”he said, implying that there had been steady progress in past years. But it was the activist who answered him harshly, contesting this reading of his Vanessa Nakate, who posted a video 12 years ago on Twitter in which the then president spoke to the Cop15 ensuring policies to combat climate change: “When I was 13, in 2009, you promised $ 100 billion to finance the fight against climate change. The United States has betrayed its promises, this will cost loss of life in Africa – wrote the young woman – The richest country on earth does not contribute enough to life-saving funds. You want to meet the young people of Cop26. We want facts“.

Words that seem a direct response to the applause that the DEM wanted to make to the movement that since 2018 sees Greta Thunberg as the leader who challenges the great of the Earth to commit themselves to the fight against climate change. “Two years ago Greta Thunberg inspired thousands of young people – Obama said – Now the world is full of Greta. Protests are necessary, we must persuade those who disagree or who are indifferent ”. And he then addressed the activists directly asking them to remain “angry, channel this anger, push more and more, this is a marathon not a sprint. Protests are necessary, campaigns with hashtags can raise awareness, but to build broader coalitions ”, it is also necessary to reach those who“ are not yet convinced. And to persuade these people you can no longer just yell or tweet at, either create problems by blocking traffic, we must listen to the objections and reluctance of ordinary people, understand their reality and work with them so that serious climate action does not have a negative impact on them ”.

Obama began his speech by talking about his childhood passed at Hawaii to address the tragedy of island states at risk of disappearing due to climate change. “While I was president, I was proud of the work we did with the island countries, the most vulnerable,” he said. “In many ways our islands are the alarm bell“. Again: “They are sending us a message now, that if we don’t act, and we don’t act boldly, it will be too late. It’s not something 10, 20 or 30 years away, it’s now, and we have to act now“. And he continued: “I sincerely think that we would not have had such an ambitious agreement in Paris if it had not been for the will and capacity of the island countries. Like five years ago we have not done enough and our islands are more threatened than ever ”. And then he said he was proud of the attention that the US government and the president have Joe Biden damage to the matter.

TO Glasgow the former president met numerous delegates from various islands: among the various events, a round table with young people and one with private entrepreneurs is the protagonist. “The islands are like the canary in a mine in this situation. They are sending us a message: if we don’t act, it will be too late ”. “All of us – he then remarked – have a role to play, we all have a job to do, we all have sacrifices to make. We who are richer have contributed to aggravating the problem and therefore we now have an extra weight to bear to help and assist those who are less responsible or less (economically) capable, but are at the same time the most vulnerable “in the face of the effects of the climate crisis. Protagonist of both the failed UN climate conference in Copenhagen, both of the partially successful one in Paris in 2015, the former leader of the White House did not fail to note that in the years that have passed since the Parisian appointment, various commitments have remained on paper: “It is important to recognize – he observed – that not enough has been done in these 5 years”. He then quoted a Hawaiian saying that invites us to be “united to move forward”. He praised “the impatience of young people”, “vital” to push world leaders to take action against the climate emergency and to ensure that the commitment to contain global warming is maintained within the ceiling of 1.5 degrees more than the average temperatures of the pre-industrial era. And he spared no criticism of some large absent countries, such as China And Russia: “It was disheartening to see the leaders of two of the largest emitters decline to even participate in the program.” In them, the former president of the United States recognizes “a dangerous absence of urgency and a desire to maintain the status quo. This is a shame“.

Research was presented during the morning in Glasgow McKinsey, according to which if we exceed 1.5 degrees of warming from pre-industrial levels, in the next decade almost half of the world population will be exposed to the risk of heat waves, droughts, floods or water shortages, against the 43% at risk today. According to the report, in this scenario, areas subject to heat waves could experience temperatures that would make it impossible to work outside in 25% of the working hours of a year. In a worst-case scenario, 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels by 2050 (beyond the minimum target of the Paris Agreement), 800 million more people than now would be living in urban areas with severe water problems, due to increased demand for water. About 100 million people (1 in 7 of the world’s farmers in 2050) would be exposed to severe levels of drought, reducing their ability to produce food. Four hundred million people living on the coasts of seas and rivers would risk coastal flooding, with deaths and extensive material damage.