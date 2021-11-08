World

Cop26 of Glasgow, “Joe Biden’s fart shocked Camilla. Long and noisy, the Duchess now doesn’t stop talking about it”

Not even the surveyor Calboni, of the famous Fantozzi saga, could do so much in such a narrow space. The news that the British tabloids have been launching for hours should be reported if only to understand where we have arrived in the era of privacy displayed as spectacular commodity in every public context. According to Daily Mail and several other British tabloids, US President Joe Biden allegedly had trouble with air in his belly. In short, it would have emitted a noisy fart in the presence of the great of the earth to the recent Cop26 in Glasgow. To tell what happened, indeed “not to stop talking about what happenedo ”was none other than Camilla Parker Bowles, present in person at the awkward moment.

“It was long and noisy”, he explained the deep throat to Mail, underlining that the thing stunned Camilla, who would then have talked about it for hours and days with anyone. With her, among other things, in the moment of “Thundering fart“(Cit Elio and the tense stories) there was only comrade Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Biden, nicknamed “Sleepy Joe” by former carrot-haired opponent Donald Trump, had been pinched several times during his opening speech with the greats of the earth with his eyes closing from sleep, despite the standing posture and arms crossed.

