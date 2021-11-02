Cop26, on Glasgow the ghost of nuclear power. Pressures from France, EU openings and green taxonomy as a Trojan horse for the atom

The great ghost that goes around the Cop26 from Glasgow is nuclear power. At least as regards theItaly. In fact, while several countries, primarily the France, have been pushing for some time and seeking alliances on this front (also a Rome) against more reluctant states such as the Germany, in Scotland the premier Mario Draghi and the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, they don’t talk about it openly. Not even when at the press conference the premier emphasizes the limits of renewable, which may not reach the 2030 and 2050 targets, and speaks of “alternatives practicable“. The minister adds: “There is one taxonomy which will tell what can really be defined green“. This is thelegislative act which will establish what a green investment is from the point of view ofclimate impact and what is not. And it so happens that, just a few days before the opening of COP26, the Commission European, who has stalled several times, has revealed the cards. The president Ursula von der Leyen he stated that for the green transition “we need more renewables” but “we also need one source stable, nuclear power, and gas “. This is the position carried within the EU Council (real decision-making body), starting point of the proposal that will be officially presented to December. The differences remain but, in the meantime, in the next semester the new presidency of the EU Council will also start. What will be of the France, convinced nuclearist. Words, those of Ursula von der Leyen, after which the clear position of the Northern League Minister of Economic Development immediately arrived, Giancarlo Giorgetti, according to which in Italy “we must begin to discuss nuclear cleaned up“. And the League has also announced a bill to overcome the no toatom. 34 years after referendum and after the avalanche of money it cost him State. But it all comes back.

THE VISION OF DRAGONS AND TRACKS – Even with the words of the Italian premier who, in Scotland, he explained: “Today it is not realistic to reach the main ones goals that the EU has set itself (climate neutrality by 2050 and the reduction of emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990) only with renewable. They told us there Commission, the United Nations. We need to do many more things ”. And he asked Cingolani to explain why. “Yes decarbonizes in three ways – the Minister of Ecological Transition began – the first is that direct, low hanging fruit, the one closest to hand “. What produces the bulk of thecarbon dioxide “Is our mechanism of production energy, primary production. We extract carbonates fossils from the underground – always Cingolani – and then there we burn, to power internal combustion engines, or to boil water, which creates gas and in turn one turbine creates electricity“. For the minister, this operation that lasted decades “works very well, but it is one of the primary sources of anhydride carbonic. Today, changing how we produce the energy we use, and in particular moving towards electrification, means feeding a further chain of transformation mobility and manufacturing “. So the ovens, instead of burning coal “will use resistances electric, the cars will run on battery and will have to be powered, the batteries, from current electric, which, however, must be green. So, our first goal is to change the production of power primary and electrify all the compartments that today produce Co2 “. About a third comes from manufacture, about a quarter from mobility, and another 20-22% from our lives: houses, warm up, etc. “On this (on how to decarbonise the production of electricity, ed) we are waiting, we are all working, the taxonomy European”Said Cingolani.

GREEN TAXONOMY – “I cannot anticipate the Green taxonomy decisions they will make Valdis Dombrovskis And Mairead McGuinness (respectively vice-president of the EU Commission and Commissioner for Financial Services, ed), but the energy mix of the future needs renewables “he explained in recent days, at the end of the advise Power, also the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. Who added: “Alongside these, stable sources will be needed during the transition: both gas and nuclear they are sources that the Commission will deal with in the delegated act “relating to green taxonomy “in the next future”. In fact, one is emerging situation precise. It is not only France that counts 43% of nuclear power and 8% of renewables in the energy mix, according to the latest data Climate Transparency Report, but which the energy of the atom did not allow to be in line with the maximum threshold of warm up global of 1.5 ° C and not even with the reduction of emissions, which must increase by 40% if it is to meet the 2030 target. Paris is considering building the Small Modular Reactors, much smaller (and less expensive) fission reactors than traditional systems. Those mentioned months ago also by the Minister of Ecological Transition Cingolani, whose words had sparked a crawl space controversy, avoided a Glasgow. But in mid-October, led by France, nine other countries asked for the inclusion of nuclear power in the taxonomy: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia e Romania. For the respective ministers of Economy and Energy it is a choice “absolutely necessary“. How will it end? “It is not a question of personal choices – said Cingolani in Scotland – there is one taxonomy which will say what can be defined as truly green, on the basis of the climate-altering impact and on the basis of this taxonomy, the Commission has pronounced itself very well: it will leave to the States the freedom to make choices, as long as you can reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. You understand that this is an epochal challenge from a technological point of view ”.

THE NUCLEARIST DOCUMENT OF FRANCE – TO Paris have long since grasped the scale of the challenge. In the times and in the ways. And they took advantage of the Glasgow conference to present a document unofficial and give a further boost to discussion. There are two very clear themes: ‘green’ nuclear energy to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and natural gas as a source of transition, with the possibility of building plants up to 2030, with an emissions ceiling. The text also suggests solutions to go beyond the existing clash within the EU between gas supporters and nuclearists; the issue, of course, is deciding which activity can become fundable at EU level to ensure a realistic transition and reach the targets set by the EU. According to the document, all activities related to the production of electricity from the atom should be considered in this category. The gas could instead be certified as sustainable for the production of energy with a ceiling at emissions to 100g of CO2 per kWh, or with higher limits but only until 2030. The document also refers toagriculture, asking that the method biological, some eco-schemes and agri-environmental measures of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) are recognized green for definition.

THINK TANK HERE: “INSISTING ON FOSSIL AND NUCLEAR WOULD BE A BLOOD BATH” – Net of the French position, the theme continues to create divisions in Italy, where the discussion on the national storage of radioactive waste he also did some maths on how much it cost. From 2001 to 2018, of the 3.7 billion euros paid by consumers in the bill, only 700 million was spent on dismantling, carrying out only one third of the program until 2018. The rest went to the running costs and to get the deal dealt with radioactive fuel in France and the United Kingdom. “It is true that the renewable they also need to be accompanied by other initiatives to make the decarbonization energy – explains a ilfattoquotidiano.it Michele Governatori, Energy Manager of the think tank there – but this does not mean that it is necessary to extend the investments in fossil energies or current nuclear power. Gas, moreover, is giving us this harmful price increase recovery: how long do we want to be exposed to such risks? ”. For Governors, “renewables are indisputably the cheapest source of energy available today considering the environmental cost of harmful emissions “. But in order for them to soon replace all fossils, “they need to be accompanied by accumulations of energy (batteries or pumped power stations), a further adaptation of the electrical networks and mechanisms to make demand flexible, which are spreading in many countries, but which in Italy are behind for choices of regulation wrong like the capacity market“. Yet the eyes and energy seem to be on gas, technologies such as capture and storage of CO2 And nuclear. “Insist on fossils or on nuclear current would be a bloodbath – explains Governors – because the fossils would require for the climate neutrality a very expensive CO2 capture and storage device, technologically still behind and in any case dangerous in terms of future storage management, while the nuclear available today has costs unthinkable and does not have the flexibility to accompany them renewable“.