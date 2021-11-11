Cop26, only six manufacturers sign to stop endothermic in 2040

Only six car manufacturers have signed the declaration of intent to stop the production of endothermic vehicles by 2040 which will be presented today at the transport conference of the Cop26 of Glasgow. According to a statement released by the British government, these are Volvo, Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Jaguar Land Rover. As anticipated by some press rumors, have not signed several other groups of a certain importance and, among other things, strongly committed to a transition path towards zero-emission mobility. In fact, manufacturers of the caliber of Volkswagen, Toyota, Stellantis, BMW, Renault, Nissan, Honda and Hyundai / Kia are missing, demonstrating how much the agreement has been received with strong skepticism.

Outside the USA, China and Germany. The declaration, which includes a commitment to “work to ensure that, by 2040, all sales of new cars and vans are zero-emission globally, and by 2035 in the main markets”, was also signed by 24 countries, 39 between cities, states and regions (Bologna, Florence and Rome and major cities such as New York, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Paolo, Seattle and Atlanta have also signed), as well as 28 fleet owners (including LeasePlan and Uber and energy and industrial companies of the caliber of E.On, Iberdrola, ABB, Siemens and Unilever) and 13 institutional investors. Among the signatory countries, the most important are the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Canada, Austria, Poland and New Zealand, while there is a lack of major nations such as China, the United States and Germany. The absence of these three countries would have prompted the major automotive groups not to join the agreement. The Financial Times explained, in a reconstruction article of the negotiations av in recent days, that the various car manufacturers, while not opposing the gradual cancellation of CO2 emissions, would have raised “specific objections”: for example, Volkswagen would have emphasized the need to respect the different needs of market development and regions and on China’s failure to adhere to the agreement on stopping the use of coal for energy production; Toyota would have pointed out the longer time needed for markets such as Africa and Latin America to embrace the electric and BMW would have expressed doubts about the real possibility of meeting the deadlines for the farewell to internal combustion engines.

Japan and Italy are also missing. Among other things, in the list provided by the British government there are no other car producing countries: Japan, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia to name a few. The absence of these states, as well as of China, the US or Russia demonstrates the strong differences on the transition to electric mobility and raises many doubts about the real effectiveness of the agreement. On the other hand, the objections of the builders have been strengthened precisely by the lack of adhesion of numerous governments: according to what has been leaked, the houses have expressed their skepticism to take the path of an expensive technological change without a commitment of the institutions to guarantee the necessary infrastructures. for charging electric vehicles. This is not to say that the automotive sector is reducing the attention and resources to carry out electrification strategies. Indeed, the effort is also increasing in size and intensity: according to an analysis by Reuters, global manufacturers plan, up to 2030, investments in electric vehicles and batteries for 515 billion dollars (over 445 billion euros), in addition to 200 billion more than a similar research conducted less than three years ago.