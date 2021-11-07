Cop26, Oxfam’s complaint: a Bezos flight into space pollutes like 1 billion poor people in all their lives

The goal set by the Paris agreements in 2015, that is to limit the increase in the average temperature of the planet to 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, is as crucial as it is distant. There is a slice of the population, that 1% that holds most of the planet’s wealth, which is the main responsible for global warming: in 2030, carbon dioxide emissions will contribute 30 times higher than the levels sustainable to stop global warming. Oxfam, in a study produced together with the Institute for European Environmental Policy at the Stockholm Environment Institute, raises the alarm.

The study on emissions

Oxfam | CO2 emissions by wealth brackets of the population, from 1990 to 2030

While in Glasgow world leaders gather at COP26 to make commitments against climate change, the international confederation of nonprofits dedicated to poverty reduction has calculated the recipe that each individual should adopt so that the temperature on Earth does not exceed the threshold of + 1.5 ° C: each person, by 2030, should not emit more than 2.3 tons of CO2 per year into the atmosphere. About half of what the world population emits today – per capita. But Oxfam’s calculation takes into account the economic disparity between people which translates, proportionally, into the emission levels produced. The poorest half of the planet, by 2030, will remain far below the threshold to stop global warming, while the richest 1% will exceed it by 30 times and the richest 10% by 9 times. To comply with the target of the Paris agreements, then, it is necessary to hope that that 1% of the population – around 80 million inhabitants – will reduce their emissions by 97% compared to today. However, it can only be a wish, since the trend that the nabobs of the planet follow is to pollute more and more.

The space race

Oxfam | How the geography of CO2 emissions released by the richest 1% of the population changes, from 2015 to 2030

An indicative example is the space race that billionaires have started in this millennium, opening the doors of the cosmos to private citizens, once reserved exclusively for national and international public agencies. Elon Musk, with his SpaceX, Jeff Bezos with Blue Origin and Richard Branson with Virgin Group have charted the route of space tourism. Too bad that a single flight of their companies pollutes more than the poorest billion people on the planet over their lifetime. Each space passenger, to stay just 11 minutes in orbit, contributes to the emission of 75 tons of CO2. The luxury of carbon dioxide that governments – Oxfam urges – should limit: jet private, megayachts and now also space shuttle they are an unsustainable privilege for the Earth. “We live in a world where a very small elite seems to be allowed to pollute without limits, fueling increasingly extreme and unpredictable weather conditions and events – says Nafkote Dabi, head of climate policies at Oxfam -. Emissions from the top 10% alone could push us towards a tipping point. And to pay the highest price, once again, will be the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet ».

The geography of CO2

The geography of CO2 inequality is also changing. Citizens of growing countries will increasingly contribute to the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. By 2030, residents of China will be responsible for nearly a quarter of the emissions produced by the 1% circle that owns most of global wealth. After the Chinese, the Americans – 19% of CO2 air pollution will be produced by them – and, finally, Indian citizens, who will contribute 11% to the emissions of the global elite.

