Cop26, petition to the UN by Greta and activists: “Declare overheating a ‘systemic climate emergency’. It’s like Covid”

While the draft of the final document, while waiting for it to pass the examination of the governments, the appointments of the Cop26 which today will be focused on transport. But to open the day is a new appeal launched by Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists who sent one legal petition to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, which is asked to formally declare the problem of global warming as “Systemic climate emergency”.

To give news of the latest initiative of the demonstrators that from the beginning of the summit of Glasgow continue to protest and send messages to the greats of the planet was the Guardian who was able to view the document drawn up by the group which in the Scottish city saw the participation of tens of thousands of activists who came together to attack world policies on climate, the “Blah blah blah” of leaders and to criticize the work of the Conference, considered bankruptcy.

Among the 14 original promoters of the petition, in addition to Greta Thunberg, are militants in the battle against climate change from all continents, such as Ranton Anjain And Litokne Kabua, of the Marshall Islands (which risk being submerged), Ridhima Pandey (India), Alexandria Villaseñor (Use), and Ayakha Melithafa (South Africa). Activists ask the secretary general and other UN agencies to “set in motion a generalized UN response to the emergency”. And to do so in terms of “global climate action” at all levels, calling for coordinated action similar to that in response to the Covid pandemic: “The climate emergency, which threatens every person on the planet in the foreseeable future, is at least as serious as the global pandemic. This is why it requires urgent similar international action ”, they explain.

Today in Glasgow, meanwhile, we will discuss transport and the focus will be on private ones and the path to follow to get to zero emissions in the shortest possible time. But we will also discuss how decarbonize sectors where it is more difficult to cut emissions, such as that maritime and that airplane. In this regard, the Clydebank Declaration to create decarbonised routes between ports, while the representatives of the car manufacturers will discuss the commitment to produce only zero-emission cars by 2040. The International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition by a group of states that want to undertake a path of decarbonisation of the aviation sector. Finally, the issue of cutting emissions in the heavy road transport.

The British premier, Boris Johnson, in the morning he returned to launch the appeal to try to “grab” the target on global warming no later than 1.5 degree roof more than the pre-industrial era. The negotiators, he said, “are at the last few meters, the hardest”, trying to “transform promises into action on climate change. But there is still a lot to do, ”he admitted.