Cop26 starts uphill with 190 divided countries. “The Earth towards the unknown”

If the participants paid for travel and accommodation out of their own pockets, CoP26 would be deserted due to its uselessness, already announced for weeks and finally sanctioned in Rome: if 20 have not found an agreement, what hope do they have in 190?

The meeting in Rome brought home, on everything else, 15% of taxes to transnational giants and the agreement on steel and aluminum, which incidentally is in short supply worldwide due to a production squeeze in China yes, always her due, imagine a little, to an electricity crisis. Not a small thing, yet an almost frustrated Draghi gave the media above all the climate: «The fight against the climate is the challenge of our time. Either we act now and face the costs of the transition and manage to make it more sustainable or we postpone it and risk paying a higher price after and failure. ” He reiterated the problem and the absence of a solution, almost with frustration. A sensation accentuated by the presence of Prince Charles: «I have dedicated the last 40 years to environmental issues and lately I have noticed a change in the general attitude». In short, 40 years for an attitude is perhaps a little bit too much. After all, we are talking about the one who in the succession to the main crown of the planet skips the turn and who remembers another world climate champion, Al Gore, also the first of the not elected in the 2000 presidential elections.

The irony serves to mean that the climate must be faced with realism, without deceiving people. To say that the problem belongs to everyone means that we are all on the same side, and it is true. But only on the climate. Then there are all the other geo-political issues on which we are not all on the same side, quite the contrary. We are not dealing with Russian gas, Libya, oil, Afghanistan, Taiwan, Africa, the debt of the ECB. The chessboard of countries is a continuous and fluid risk, where you give something to get something else, you give up an ally on a dossier because another helps us on the other dossier. This is international policy and aims to guarantee the best resources for the greater economic well-being of citizens. While we’re at it, do we also want to remind you that resources are generally scarce and the rule is better-me-than-you? This scenario is not suspended due to the climate, which on the contrary is part of it and fits into it. The only real step forward made by this session is precisely in the passage, again by Draghi, on the “costs of the transition” and its “sustainability”: mitigating warming costs a lot of money. We are talking about economic systems that produce and distribute less wealth, of sacrifices, of products and bills that cost twice as much, of goods that are in short supply, of trips and dinners that are not so affordable. Returning to Glasgow, according to the World Meteorological Organization, warming has brought “the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations”, and “the last 7 years are the hottest on record”. For António Guterres (UN): «Scientists are clear on the facts. Now the leaders must be equally clear in their actions ». For science, every problem has a solution, not always in human affairs. There was no solution in the summer of 1914, nor in Munich in 1938. We have known about heating since 1995 but have not pursued it. Indeed, Europe adopts it, but it weighs little, and others less, the United States, or not at all, China, India, Russia, Brazil and they weigh a lot.

For many, however, these would be excuses for not acting, while everyone should do what they can or want. They argue that others will follow by example. History, however, indicates that others do not follow, they take advantage of it. If someone pursues transition and others don’t, it doesn’t take a genius to understand that the latter will benefit at the expense of the former. In simple terms, if a team plays Messi in the school championship, it is not that the others play the same, just to give an example.