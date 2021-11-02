Cop26, stop deforestation by 2030. Bolsonaro, Putin and Xi also sign

World leaders gathered at COP26 will sign a statement pledging to end deforestation by 2030 with a $ 19.2 billion commitment. This was revealed by the British press, anticipating, as reported by Downing Street, the statement of Boris Johnson on the subject. “These great teeming ecosystems, these cathedrals of nature, are the lungs of our planet,” the British Prime Minister said. Jair Bolsonaro, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are among the signatories of the ‘Glasgow Declaration on Forests and Land’.

The countries that will sign the agreement – including Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo – cover about 85% of the world’s forests.

Some of the funds will go to developing countries to restore damaged land, tackle the plague of forest fires and support indigenous communities.

Governments in 28 countries will also work to remove deforestation from the global trade in food and other agricultural products such as palm oil, soy and cocoa. These are among the industries that contribute most to the felling of trees. A $ 1.5 billion fund will also be established to protect the world’s second largest tropical rainforest in the Congo Basin.