Cop26, stop on petrol and diesel: Italy’s no

The works of the Cop26, the Conference of the Parties held in Glasgow and in which UN countries and representatives of the business world and supranational institutions participate. The goal is to reach agreements to lower emissions and combat climate change and global warming through joint actions between states and companies.

Cop26, stop on petrol and diesel: 6 car manufacturers say yes

Among the commitments made is that of 24 countries and 6 major automotive groups to eliminate the production of petrol and diesel cars. These are the groups that signed the declaration.

Volvo.

Ford Motor.

General Motors.

Mercedes Benz.

BYD.

Jaguar Land Rover.

The document provides for the gradual transition to zero-emission machines, considering that road transport causes about 15% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Major markets are expected to hit the target in 2035, all the others in the 2040.

Despite the will of these large manufacturers to suppress the manufacture and marketing of thermal engines, several nations that represent an important share of the automotive market have evaded this agreement.

Cop26, stop on petrol and diesel: because Italy has said no

Besides United States of America, China And Germany, there is also theItaly. The Minister for Economic Development explained our country’s refusal to abandon diesel and petrol Giancarlo Giorgetti of the League.

At Corriere della Sera, the executive member stressed that the ecological transition must be faced with an approach “technologically neutral”, Explaining that decarbonization does not necessarily have to be synonymous with electricity.

The danger is that of making “ideological“A path that should instead be”rational“. Not only. An entire market could be jeopardized by such a decision.

It is the one of the components, which in Italy has a large group of workers, and who would risk being “swept away” by a too rapid and poorly planned transition toelectric car.

“We all want fight pollution, living in a healthier and more environmentally friendly world ”, the minister declared, explaining that the document, as it was written, could block other roads“ in a prejudicial manner ”.

The risk would be to put a stop to research also on forms of non-fossil fuels and less polluting, and block the way to the market of hydrogen car, on which Italian companies are making large investments. On the other hand, Italy has signed the stop to subsidies on fossils, as explained here.

We have revealed how much the contribution of banks to the green transition is worth here, while you can find the objectives of Cop26 in this article.