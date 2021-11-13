COP26, the (almost) isolated gesture by Ford – Mondo Auto

The Climate Emergency Summit held in Glasgow, on COP26, caused a sensation for the many car manufacturers, even of a certain importance, who did not want to sign the declaration of intent for the abandonment of the production of vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2040: only 6 car manufacturers have decided to sign the non-binding agreement called “RouteZero“, And among them was Ford. A choice that the car manufacturer of the Blue Oval has made in compliance with its announcement on the stop of the sale of thermal cars from 2030.

“We are moving now for provide innovative electric vehicles for many people and not for a few – commented Ford’s head of sustainability, Cynthia Williams – We must act quickly to achieve these goals: protect our planet, work for a green economy and create value for our customers and shareholders. To be successful, we must all work together. Partnerships like RouteZero can give the right momentum and provide real solutions ”. His words were followed by those of Stuart Rowley, the president of the European division of the Blue Oval brand, who added: “Ford has signed the ambitious RouteZero initiative which aims to reduce the carbon emissions associated with road transport. We join more than 50 companies, cities and regions who are committed to working together for 100% zero-emission cars and vans globally by 2040 and in the main markets by 2035 ″.

The RouteZero agreement is not the only move by the environmentalist footprint that Ford has made: the US brand has in fact also joined the Better Climate Challenge proposed by the US Department of Energy, to halve greenhouse gas emissions in its plants by 2030. “Electrification represents the largest transformation in our industry in over 100 years and at Ford of Europe we work with the ambition of create a fully electric future profitable in a sustainable way – Rowley concluded – We are doing this with both passenger and commercial vehicles ”.