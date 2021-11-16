Cop26, the climatic future of the next quarter of a century is already written

I was almost sure that Glasgow would not have given birth to an honest and conscious response to the manifesto of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, published on 7 September 2021. I will be pessimistic, but I also do not believe that the Cop26 was humanity’s last chance to avoid climate catastrophe, as the Forum claimed. The future of this century’s climate was decided by the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, under the reign of George HW Bush.

At that time an American emitted about 19 tons of CO2 equivalent per year, today 17, a bit less; but always more than three Italians emit. Ours is a much more virtuous people, down from more than 7 to 5 tons in thirty years. A Chinese, on the other hand, went up by 2 to 7 tons, surpassing in trumpet the Italian and the French, whose per capita emissions are almost equivalent, despite the latter being a convinced prophet of nuclear power, abandoned since the first almost 35 years ago.

In 1992, a terrestrial emitted just over one tonne of CO2 equivalent per year. His bad breath nearly quadrupled in 2020, along with a population that has grown by 40 percent in the meantime. In turn, the Chinese population grew by 20 percent, much less than the US, which increased by 28. Thanks to the positive net balance between immigration and emigration, the Italian population grew by a modest 5 percent. Italy, like much of Europe, is a country climatically and demographically virtuous. And his sci-fi ecological transitions are by no means marginal on the heart of the Earth, as well as those of Europe.

The short- and medium-term mitigation train passed 30 years ago without stopping. For more than half a century we have known that “the system behaves like an old motorcycle that reacts to the rotation of the throttle lever: the slow recovery of the bike depends on the fact that the vehicle has a certain weight, that is, it is characterized by a certain inertia mass: for the climate system, it depends on the thermal inertia of the oceans. The same situation also occurs when we gradually push the accelerator: the vehicle responds with a certain delay (resumes) to the new throttle positions that correspond to given operating speeds; and, if we remove the throttle, the bike will tend to accelerate again, before adjusting to the constant speed, which corresponds to the engine idle “(Greenhouse effect. Instructions for Use, 1994, in anastatic reproduction 2018).

The climatic future of the next quarter century is already written. By starting to cut emissions in the mid-21st century, as Scottish predicts, humanity will reasonably be able to contain the global warming of the next century. The Scottish outcome is a pathetic message in a bottle, lost in the ocean of indifference. In the short and medium term, adaptation is therefore not a marginal option, but a concrete and immediate one need.

Glasgow has, however, also suffocated in global amnesia the policies of adaptation, left to the complete national and nationalistic discretion. Humanity puts its head in the sand on the conflicts that such policies can produce in the medium and long term. On the heart of the most interconnected Earth in history, whoever does it by himself is for three.

Have the two fundamental demands of the poor and vulnerable countries of the Earth, posed by the Climate Vulnerable Forum, been met? Needed:

1) recognize that adaptation actions are an emergency not postponable for poor and vulnerable countries;

2) mobilize enhanced action in support of the international community to tackle climate migration. Both issues have been resolved with commitments that are not as generic as irrelevant.

The most acidic Scottish shower, however, is the total absence of political decisions in terms of orientation and education of citizens. No measures have been taken to reverse the climate-altering attitude of the people, assimilated to a crowd of hungry consumers. An effective and immediate measure to reduce emissions is the savings and energy efficiency. Just to say: limit the speed and acceleration of vehicles and significantly reduce their weight, rather than the opposite in fashion today. And, maybe, change our diet.

The water wheel already known to Vitruvius and immortalized by the notes of Leonardo da Vinci grinded the grain transforming more than 90 percent of the potential energy into kinetic energy. It is second only to the very similar hydraulic turbine that Pelton invented in the late 19th century while chasing gold in California. A two-ton electric SUV traveling at 200 km / h transforms potential energy into kinetics with an efficiency twenty times lower than that of the granny’s mill, sugar and milk and fine flour.

Nothing but “ambaradan, crap, blame”: this is the message of Glasgow. The climate hostage to GDP growth is a machine with enormous inertia, but it changes faster than humanity can. And it will necessarily be a warmer climate that will make the challenge you learn, where many regions of the planet will become very uncomfortable if not completely inhospitable. Effective mitigation policies can only emerge from the bottom up. The absolute and indisputable supremacy of the finance capitalism however, it does not admit any change of archetypes, habits, attitudes on the part of citizens. And, for now, financial capitalism is so short-sighted that it does not even notice the urgency of fair adaptation policies.