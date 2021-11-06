Cop26 | The commitment of 45 governments: 4 billion for more sustainable agricultural systems. At the forefront of the EU, among the first financiers of global deforestation

On the day of the Cop26 of Glasgow dedicated to nature and land use, which also marks the end of the first week of the Conference of the Parties on climate, 45 governments, led by the Kingdom United, have pledged to invest as a whole 4 billion dollars in actions “to protect nature and move on to agricultural systems more sustainable “. These resources will be spent on developing resistant seeds climate change and in solutions to improve soil health, as well as making these innovations available to farmers around the world. These are the 26 countries that support the Political Action Agenda for the Transition to Sustainable Agriculture or the Global Action Agenda for Innovation in Agriculture, as well as the 28 that are part of the Roadmap Fact (Forest, Agriculture and Commodity Trade), including theItaly. And while the World Bank will commit to spending $ 25 billion annually in climate finance until 2025 through its Climate Action Plan and with a focus on agriculture and food systems, almost 100 companies from various sectors have committed themselves in this direction. Among these also some chains of supermarkets who undertake to reduce theirs environmental impact and fashion brands that will guarantee the traceability of their materials. Too early to say how this commitment will translate into concrete initiatives, also because it will depend on individual projects and also on contexts in which they will be developed, but the resources, as far as is known, will be used in the innovation of systems agricultural, rather than changes in the systems food.

COMMITMENTS TO CHANGE AGRICULTURAL POLICIES – In addition, twenty-six nations have established new commitments to change their agricultural policies. The UK also announced a £ 500 million (US $ 675 million) grant to support the implementation of the Roadmap Fact, while an additional £ 65 million will support a “rural just transition” to help developing countries to shift policies and practices towards more sustainable agriculture and food production. A priority, as also explained a ilfattoquotidiano.it Aimable Uwizeye, FAO farm policy official, talking about the ad hoc measures needed for undertake a more sustainable path even in poor countries. The plans of these 26 countries include those of the Germany to reduce emissions from land use by 25 million tonnes by 2030, the UK target of involving 75% of farmers in low-emission practices carbon by 2030 and the plan of Brazil to save one billion tons of emissions from agriculture by 2030.

EYES ON BRAZIL – On paper it should be an important step for the country where in June 2021 Ricardo Salles, former Minister of the Environment very loyal to the president Jair Bolsonaro, was forced to resign because accused of favoring farmers and intensive breeders, as well as the timber companies, which asked for more and more spaces at the expense of green lung of the world, even engaging in a tough fight with indigenous peoples who live there Forest Amazonian. Among the 26 nations that have presented new commitments, there are also India, Colombia, Vietnam, Germany, Ghana and Australia.

FORESTS, LANDS AND THE ROLE OF EUROPE – The commitments made by these countries will also help implement the Leaders’ Declaration of Glasgow on forests and land use, which is now approved by 134 countries which cover 91% of the world’s forests. But the deforestation is not the same in the world: in the last ten years the forest area has increased in Asia, Oceania and Europe, while the highest rate of deforestation net was recorded in Africa, followed by the South America. And the role ofEurope, given that the Union is among the main financiers of global deforestation, as it is the second largest importer in the world of products such as soy, palm oil and beef, followed by wood products from plantations, and cocoa coffee. Therefore, the role of nutrition is crucial, but also what theEuropean Union, which from 2016 to 2019 sponsored with 32% of the European budget for agricultural products, meat and dairy products, of which the consumption 70% by 2030.

THAT LINK BETWEEN SOIL, AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SYSTEMS – Yet, according to a pioneering study published in March 2021 in the journal Nature Food and conducted by Francis Tubiello, principal statistician and expert in climate change of theUnited Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture (FAO), in collaboration with researchers from the European Commission’s Joint Research Center of Ispra (Varese), food systems around the world are responsible a third of greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activities. They are precisely the food systems the origin of changes in land use is currently unsustainable, agricultural production, of packaging and also of waste. It is estimated that in 2015 the emissions attributable to food systems have reached a volume of 18 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, or 34% of total emissions. And although the percentage (compared to the other causes) is progressively decreasing since in 1990 it was 44%, it is true that the emissions generated from food systems continued to increase in terms absolute.